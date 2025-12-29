Google Pixel 9a available for Rs 29,000 today after massive discount: How to get this deal The Google Pixel 9a is currently available with several attractive offers during the ongoing sale. The sale, which began on December 24, is set to end tonight.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is currently offering massive discounts on mid-range and premium smartphones as part of its Year-End Sale. The event, which kicked off on December 24, is scheduled to end at midnight tonight, December 29. If you have been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to a premium device, this is the perfect opportunity.

One of the standout deals is on the Google Pixel 9a. Launched in April this year, this smartphone features a stunning Actua display, the powerful Tensor G4 chipset, and Google’s latest AI capabilities.

Google Pixel 9a: Discount breakdown

At launch, the Google Pixel 9a was priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. During the Year-End Sale, Flipkart has slashed the price to Rs 44,999.

Shoppers can reduce the price even further using bank and exchange offers:

Bank Offer: HDFC Bank Credit Card holders can avail an additional Rs 5,000 instant discount on EMI transactions.

Exchange Offer: You can get up to Rs 44,300 off by trading in your old device.

The Math: If your old phone fetches an exchange value of Rs 11,000, combined with the bank offer, you could own the Pixel 9a for an effective price of just Rs 28,999. Please note that the final exchange value depends on the condition and model of your old smartphone.

Google Pixel 9a key specifications

The Pixel 9a packs premium features into a sleek design: