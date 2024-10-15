Google Pixel 9 Pro to be available for pre-booking October 17: Price, specifications here

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Google Pixel 9 Pro

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 Pro has finally arrived in India, and pre-booking for this premium smartphone is set to commence this week. Google unveiled its flagship smartphone series globally in August, which includes four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the other models were promptly made available for purchase in India, the Pro model's pre-booking is kicking off after a two-month wait.

Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-order

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is now available for pre-booking on the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart, beginning from October 17. In India, the phone is being offered with a single storage variant of 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at Rs 1,09,999. Customers can choose from five colour options – Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian.

Google Pixel 9 Pro specifications

The flagship smartphone boasts a 6.3-inch 1.5K Super Actua OLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. It is powered by the Tensor G4 processor and features the Titan M2 security chip.

Running on the Android 14 operating system, the Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with a robust 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W wired and fast wireless charging. It also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. The phone offers various connectivity features, including Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and GPS.

On the photography front, the Pixel 9 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP periscope camera. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 42MP front camera.

Meanwhile, Google has recently begun the gradual release of advanced Theft Protection features for devices running Android 10 and above. These new features, which were first announced at I/O 2024, are being made available through Google Play services. They are specifically designed to provide enhanced security measures against phone theft, aiming to protect users' personal data in the event that their device is stolen.

ALSO READ: Google Search tests blue verified checkmarks for legitimate websites