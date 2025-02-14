Google Pixel 8a receives price cut ahead of Google Pixel 9a launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel 8a was launched in May last year.

Google is all set to launch its much-awaited Pixel 9a smartphone. This will be the new addition to its budget-friendly Pixel A-series. According to reports, the smartphone is expected to debut on March 19. Ahead of that, the Pixel 8a, has received a price cut on Flipkart. While Google Pixel smartphones tend to be on the pricier side, this can be a good opportunity for those wanting to buy a powerful device from the Google Pixel 8 series.

Significant discount on the Google Pixel 8a

Originally launched at Rs 52,999 (for 128GB + 8GB model), the Pixel 8a is now selling for Rs 37,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, customers using HDFC credit card users can get an extra Rs 3,000 discount on EMI transactions. This will bring down the effective price to Rs 34,999.

Google Pixel 8a: EMI option also available

The e-commerce platform is also offering no-cost EMI options, making it easier for buyers to afford the phone.

Google Pixel 8a: Exchange offer

Flipkar is also providing an exchange offer worth up to Rs 25,600. By trading in your old phone, you could save this full amount, which means you could potentially buy the Pixel 8a for under Rs 12,399.

Features of the Google Pixel 8a

Launched by Google in May of last year, the Google Pixel 8a boasts a plastic back panel complemented by an aluminum frame. It features a stunning 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Out of the box, this smartphone operates on Android 14 and is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip, ensuring smooth performance. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the device includes a dual-camera setup featuring 64 and 13 megapixel lenses, along with a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.