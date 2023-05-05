Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Google Pixel 7a set to launch on May 11: Know the specs, price and more

Google has not given any details about the specifications, but the sources have stated that many features of the device seem to be similar to the existing Pixel devices. We expect the company to upgrade the camera and the processor for a better user experience.

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2023 18:53 IST
Google pixel, pixel 7 pro
Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google, the tech giant is set to unleash the new Pixel in the upcoming o/o event which is set to take place on May 11. The company is set to unveil the new Pixel 7a and if you are planning to update your Pixel device, or are willing to buy the latest variant, then this article is for you. 

When is the smartphone launching in India?

As per the sources, it has been said that the device will be unveiled at the Google I/O event which is scheduled on March 11, 2023.

Where to buy the new Pixel 7a?

The company said that the latest Pixel device will be available on Flipkart, the e-commerce platfrom. 

What are the features of the upcoming Pixel 7a?

As per the information, so far Google has not given any details about the specifications, but the sources have stated that many features of the device seem to be similar to the existing Pixel devices. We expect the company to upgrade the camera and the processor for a better user experience, but a major highlight will only be unleashed on the launch date itself.

What will be the price of the upcoming Pixel 7a?

There have been a number of leaks which has surfaced on the internet, and it is said that the new Google Pixel 7a could be on the higher side in India when compared to the pricing in the other countries. 

Earlier, the company launched its Pixel 6a in India at an initial price tag of Rs 43,999. Talking about the price of Google Pixel 7a, the company is expected to launch the device somewhere around Rs 40,000 to 50,000.

Expected specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 7a

  1. The device will feature a 6.1-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
  2. As per the leaks which have surfaced on the Internet, the new Pixel device could be launched in three colour variants-
    • Arctic Blue
    • Carbon
    • Cotton Color
  3. The device will be powered by the new Google Tensor G2 chipset which could be found in Google Pixel 7a.
  4. The device will come with a dual camera setup on the rear end, where the primary camera will be 64-megapixel and the secondary will be 12-megapixel.
  5. For selfies, the Pixel 7a will come with a 13-megapixel shooter.
  6. Pixel 7a will come with fast wired charging support along with wireless charging in this premium smartphone.

