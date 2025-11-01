Google Pixel 10a first look revealed, possible eSIM-only design leaked A major update has emerged for the Google Pixel 10a: CAD renders of the mid-budget phone, set for an early next year launch, have revealed its first look.

The Google Pixel 10a has been revealed in its first look via CAD renders. This phone, which is expected to be the most affordable model of the Pixel 10 series, is anticipated to launch in India next year. The Pixel 10 series itself was launched in August. The surfaced CAD renders provide the first glimpse of the phone, and other design details have also been leaked online.

Following the design update seen in this year's Pixel 9a, where the camera bump on the back was removed, the Pixel 10a renders show a similar, flat design.

Design and potential eSIM-only launch

According to a report by Android Headlines, this new Google Pixel device could launch in early 2026. The design of the Pixel 10a closely resembles the Pixel 9a, and its blue color variant has been shown in the renders.

A key rumoured change is the potential removal of the physical SIM card slot, meaning the Pixel 10a may only be offered with eSIM support. Notably, the CAD renders do not show a SIM card slot on the side of the device.

Major upgrades and key specifications

The Google Pixel 10a is expected to feature a plastic back panel that is completely flat, consistent with the Pixel 9a.

Security: It will likely include an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front.

Operating System: It may come with the Android 16 operating system.

Camera: The phone will feature a dual camera setup on the back.

Battery: Google may implement a major upgrade to the battery of this mid-budget phone.

Anticipated features

The features of the Google Pixel 10a are expected to largely align with those of the flagship Pixel 10:

Display: A 6.2-inch AMOLED display supporting a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Processor: Powered by the Tensor G5 processor.

Storage and RAM: Expected to support 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Battery: Could feature a 5,100mAh battery.

Camera details

Google's upcoming phone is anticipated to include:

Rear Camera: A 48MP main camera and a 13MP secondary camera.

Front Camera: A 13MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Like other new Pixel devices, this phone will be equipped with advanced AI features from Google Gemini.

