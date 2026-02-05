Google Pixel 10a design revealed ahead of February 18 pre-orders: What to expect Google unveils the Pixel 10a design with a flat camera module ahead of February 18 pre-orders. Price, colours and expected features tipped.

New Delhi:

Google is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone under its Pixel 10 series. The company, via its Made by Google X handle, has officially showcased the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 10a. In the post, Google also revealed that the smartphone will be available for pre-orders starting February 18, 2026. The Pixel 10a is set to arrive with a refreshed design.

Flat camera design marks a major change

According to the 15-second teaser video, the Google Pixel 10a will feature a completely flat camera design. This marks a departure from last year’s Pixel 9a, which had a raised camera bump or lip around the pill-shaped module.

The new design is now perfectly flush with the rear panel, giving the device a cleaner and more minimal look.

Google teases more upgrades

Apart from the design reveal, Google did not share any official details about the smartphone’s specifications. However, the caption on the post read, “A phone with more in store, in store soon,” suggesting that the Pixel 10a could arrive with more meaningful upgrades.

Google Pixel 10a storage and colour options (leaked)

A French publication has shared details regarding the pricing and features of the Google Pixel 10a. According to the report, the smartphone will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

The device may launch in Berry Fog, Lavender and Obsidian colour options. By comparison, the Pixel 9a was introduced in Iris, Porcelain, Peony and Obsidian colours.

How much will the Google Pixel 10a cost?

The Google Pixel 10a is expected to have a starting price of EUR 549 in Europe, which is approximately Rs 58,000. The top-end variant could be priced at EUR 649, or around Rs 69,000.

For reference, the Google Pixel 9a was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999.

Possible features of the Google Pixel 10a

The mid-range Pixel smartphone may launch on March 5 this year. In terms of specifications, it could feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the Pixel 10a may include a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, while selfies and video calls could be handled by a 13MP front camera.

Performance, battery and software

Like the Google Pixel 10, the Pixel 10a may be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. The smartphone could pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 35W fast wired charging as well as wireless charging.

The device is expected to offer up to 256GB of storage with 8GB RAM and may launch with Android 16 out of the box.

