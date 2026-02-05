Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 05, 2026: Get diamonds and many other items for free Garena has released a fresh set of redeem codes for Free Fire MAX, offering players a chance to claim premium in-game items and diamonds at no cost. These codes are time-sensitive, so be sure to redeem them before the window closes.

New Delhi:

Garena has just dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes, offering players a golden opportunity to snag premium in-game items—including the highly coveted free diamonds—without spending a dime. While the standard version of Free Fire remains banned in India, the Free Fire MAX edition continues to thrive and is readily available on the Google Play Store. Since both versions share identical gameplay mechanics and synchronisation, these codes are a lifesaver for the Indian gaming community looking to level up their inventory.

Important notes before you start:

Time-Sensitive: These codes typically expire within 12–24 hours. Act fast!

Region-Locked: Codes are specific to certain servers. If a code doesn't work, it may be intended for a different geographical region.

Account Requirement: You cannot redeem rewards using a "Guest" account; your ID must be linked to a platform like Facebook, Google, or X.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 05, 2026:

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I

4N8M2XL9R1G3LHK

FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A

FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJI4GFE45TG56HG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L

B6QV3LMK1TP

FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A

FF6YH3BFD7VT

FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S

FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K

FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

C1MR804KN6JP

C7JL4Q5MN8KV

07MQ4P2KN3JR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

How to redeem your rewards

Follow these five simple steps to claim your loot:

Visit the Portal: Head over to the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site. Log In: Sign in using the platform linked to your game ID (Google, Facebook, VK, Apple ID, etc.). Enter the Code: Copy a 12 or 16-digit code from the list above and paste it into the text box. Confirm: Click the Confirm button and then OK when the dialogue box appears. Check Your Mail: Once successful, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail section within 24 hours.

