Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 05, 2026: Get diamonds and many other items for free

Garena has just dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes, offering players a golden opportunity to snag premium in-game items—including the highly coveted free diamonds—without spending a dime. While the standard version of Free Fire remains banned in India, the Free Fire MAX edition continues to thrive and is readily available on the Google Play Store. Since both versions share identical gameplay mechanics and synchronisation, these codes are a lifesaver for the Indian gaming community looking to level up their inventory.
Important notes before you start:
- Time-Sensitive: These codes typically expire within 12–24 hours. Act fast!
- Region-Locked: Codes are specific to certain servers. If a code doesn't work, it may be intended for a different geographical region.
- Account Requirement: You cannot redeem rewards using a "Guest" account; your ID must be linked to a platform like Facebook, Google, or X.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 05, 2026:
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3LHK
- FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A
- FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- FJI4GFE45TG56HG5
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L
- B6QV3LMK1TP
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S
- FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- C1MR804KN6JP
- C7JL4Q5MN8KV
- 07MQ4P2KN3JR
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
How to redeem your rewards
Follow these five simple steps to claim your loot:
- Visit the Portal: Head over to the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site.
- Log In: Sign in using the platform linked to your game ID (Google, Facebook, VK, Apple ID, etc.).
- Enter the Code: Copy a 12 or 16-digit code from the list above and paste it into the text box.
- Confirm: Click the Confirm button and then OK when the dialogue box appears.
- Check Your Mail: Once successful, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail section within 24 hours.
