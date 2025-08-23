Google Pixel 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Which flagship Android phone is more powerful? Google has recently launched its latest Pixel 10 series globally. This model competes directly with Samsung's Galaxy S25.

This week, Google launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 10, globally with a starting price of Rs 79,999. In the same price range, the Samsung Galaxy S25 was released earlier this year. With both being premium Android devices, let's compare them to determine which one offers better value.

Pixel 10 Galaxy S25 Display 6.3-inch, 120Hz, AMOLED 6.2-inch, 120Hz, AMOLED Processor Tensor G5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Storage 12GB, 256GB 12GB, 512GB Battery 4970mAh, 30W, 15W 4000mAh, 25W, 10W Camera 48MP, 13MP, 10.8MP, 10.5MP 50MP, 10MP, 12MP, 12MP OS Android 16 Android 15

Design

Both phones feature a premium glass body. The Pixel 10 retains the design of the Pixel 9 series, with three horizontally aligned cameras. In contrast, the Galaxy S25's design is similar to its predecessor, featuring a vertically aligned triple camera setup. Both phones have a flat front display with a centered punch-hole camera.

Features

The Pixel 10 is equipped with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the latest Tensor G5 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs on the Android 16 operating system and has a 4970mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Galaxy S25 has a slightly smaller 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and offers up to 12GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage. The phone has a 4000mAh battery, which supports 25W wired and 10W wireless charging.

Camera

Both smartphones feature a triple-camera setup. The Pixel 10 has a 48MP wide-angle, 13MP ultra-wide, and 10.8MP telephoto camera, along with a 10.5MP front-facing camera.

The Galaxy S25 has a 50MP main wide-angle, 10MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto camera. It comes with a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Our verdict

When comparing the design and features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 holds a slight edge in performance and display specifications, while the Google Pixel 10 excels in camera capabilities and battery life. The choice between the two will depend on whether you prioritize raw performance and storage or a superior camera and better battery endurance.

