Google Pixel 10 Series India price leaked ahead of launch: What to expect Google Pixel 10 Series will launch on August 20 and will be available for pre-order from August 21. Google is also offering exclusive offers to interested buyers.

New Delhi:

Google is all set to launch its Pixel 10 series of smartphones on August 20. Ahead of the official launch, new details are emerging, with a recent report suggesting the potential prices in India. According to this report, the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will not receive a price hike in the country. Google has also announced an exclusive offer for interested buyers.

Google Pixel 10 Series expected India price

As per a report by SmartPrix, the Google Pixel 10 series will have a starting price of around Rs 79,900 in India. Here is the suggested pricing for all the models mentioned in the report:

Google Pixel 10: Rs 79,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage modelGoogle Pixel 10 Pro: Rs 1,09,999

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Rs 1,24,999

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Rs 1,72,999

The Fold model is reportedly offered in a single RAM and storage configuration only. These suggested prices put the Pixel 10 series in the same price range as last year's Pixel 9 series. The report also mentions that the company may offer bank discounts on all models, but those details will be revealed after the phones are launched.

Exclusive pre-order offer

Google has announced an exclusive offer for early buyers. To qualify, customers must subscribe to marketing emails from the Google e-store by 12:30 PM on August 19. The offer coupon will be sent to subscribers on August 21, the same day pre-orders begin.

It's important to note that the offer is limited to one per customer and can only be used on the Google Store for the purchase of a Pixel 10 series phone.

