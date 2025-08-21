Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold arrives in India: What has changed and how it compares to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Google has also launched a foldable phone in the Pixel 10 series. This foldable phone from Google features an OLED display and the Tensor G5 processor. Here's how it differs from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

New Delhi:

Google has launched a new foldable phone in its Pixel 10 series. This device features an OLED display and a Tensor G5 processor. The company claims the ultra-thin glass screen on this foldable phone will last for 10 years. The smartphone will challenge the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X Fold 5. It is an upgraded version of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Here are all the details you need to know about the device.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold India price and availability

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available in a single configuration with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes in only one colour option: Moonstone. The phone is priced at Rs 1,72,999, and customers can receive an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 and other bank offers on their purchase. The phone is currently available for pre-order, and sales will begin next month in October.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features: What has changed and how it compares to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Features Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimension Width: 76.3 mm (Folded) / 150.4 mm (Unfolded) Depth: 10.8 mm (Folded) / 5.2 mm (Unfolded) Width: 77.1 mm (Folded) / 150.2 mm (Unfolded) Depth: 10.5 mm (Folded) / 5.1 mm (Unfolded) Width: 72.8 mm (Folded) / 143.2 mm (Unfolded) Depth: 8.9 mm (Folded) / 4.2 mm (Unfolded) Display 8-inch inner, 6.4-inch cover, OLED, 120Hz 8-inch inner, 6.2-inch cover, OLED, 120Hz 7.9-inch inner, 6.4-inch cover, OLED, 120Hz Peak Brightness 3,000nits 2,700nits 2,600nits Storage 16GB RAM + 256GB 16GB RAM + 256GB 12GB RAM + upto 1TB Processor Tensor G5 Tensor G4 Snapdragon 8 Elite Battery 5,015mAh, 30W, 15W wireless (Qi2) 4,650mAh, 45W, 15W wireless (Qi) 4,400mAh, 25W, 15W wireless Camera 48MP (wide), 10.5MP (ultra wide), 10.8MP (telephoto), 10MP (front) 48MP (wide), 10.5MP (ultra wide), 10.8MP (telephoto), 10MP (front) 200MP (wide), 12MP (ultra wide), 10MP (telephoto), 10MP (front) OS Android 16 Android 16 Android 16

Display: The phone has an 8-inch Super Actua Flex foldable inner display with a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and a 120Hz high refresh rate. The 6.4-inch secondary outer display is an OLED panel that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

Processor and OS: The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by the Tensor G5 processor and runs on the Android 16 operating system.

Battery and Charging: It is equipped with a 5,015mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Cameras: The phone features a triple-camera system on the back, including a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 10MP front camera.

