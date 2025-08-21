Google Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL India prices announced, posing new challenge to Samsung and Apple's dominance Google has launched the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL alongside the standard Pixel 10. Both of these new phones come with advanced camera features that will provide strong competition for flagship models from Samsung and Apple.

Google has launched the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL in India. Both phones in the Pixel 10 series come with powerful camera features, including 8K video recording and 100x digital zoom. They also run on the latest Android 16 and are equipped with Google's Gemini AI features. The two phones share many of the same core features, with key differences in display and battery.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL India price and availability

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are both available in a single configuration with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Pixel 10 Pro: Priced at Rs 1,09,999, it is available in four colour options: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Priced at Rs 1,24,999, it comes in three colour options: Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian.

Both devices are now available for pre-order. Launch offers include an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. Delivery of the smartphone are expected to begin around August 28.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL specifications and comparison with Google Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL

Features Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Display 6.3-inch, 120Hz, OLED 6.3-inch, 120Hz, OLED 6.8-inch, 120Hz, OLED 6.8-inch, 120Hz, OLED Peak Brightness 3,300nits 3,000nits 3,300nits 3,000nits Storage 16GB RAM + 256GB 16GB RAM + 256GB 16GB RAM + 256GB 16GB RAM + up to 512GB Processor Tensor G5 Tensor G4 Tensor G5 Tensor G4 Battery 4,870mAh, 30W, 15W wireless (Qi2) 4,700mAh, 45W, 15W wireless (Qi) 5,200mAh, 45W, 25W wireless (Qi2) 5,060mAh, 45W, 15W wireless (Qi) Camera 50MP (wide), 48MP (ultra wide), 48MP (telephoto), 42MP (front) 50MP (wide), 48MP (ultra wide), 48MP (telephoto), 42MP (front) 50MP (wide), 48MP (ultra wide), 48MP (telephoto), 42MP (front) 50MP (wide), 48MP (ultra wide), 48MP (telephoto), 42MP (front) OS Android 16 Android 16 Android 16 Android 16

Display: The Pixel 10 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display, while the XL model has a larger 6.8-inch display. Both phones support a high refresh rate of 120Hz and have a peak brightness of up to 3,300 nits.

Performance: Like the standard Pixel 10, these phones are powered by the Tensor G5 processor and come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both phones support dual SIM cards and are equipped with advanced Android 16 and Gemini AI features.

Battery and Charging: The Pixel 10 Pro has a 4,870mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a larger 5,200mAh battery that supports faster 45W wired and 25W wireless charging.

Cameras: Both phones feature a triple-camera setup on the rear: a 50MP main wide-angle camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with support for 5x optical and 100x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, both devices are equipped with a 42MP front-facing camera.

