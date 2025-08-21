Google Pixel 10 launches in India, aims to challenge iPhone 16 with AI-powered features, camera upgrades Google has launched its latest Pixel 10 smartphone in India. It is currently available for pre-order in India. Here’s how it compares to the Pixel 9.

Google has unveiled the new Pixel 10 series at its "Made by Google" event. The series includes four smartphones: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. These devices are the successors to last year's Pixel 9 series and feature significant hardware upgrades. All models in the new lineup are powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset and come with the latest Gemini AI features.

Google Pixel 10 India price and availability

The standard Pixel 10 model is available in four color options: Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999, the phone is available for pre-order in a single 256GB storage variant. Customers can purchase the phone from the company's official online store and the e-commerce website Flipkart. Delivery of the smartphone is expected around August 28.

Google Pixel 10 specifications and comparison with Pixel 9

Features Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 9 Display 6.3-inch, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass 6.3-inch, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass Peak brightness up to 3,000 nits up to 2,700 nits Storage 12GB + 256GB 12GB + 256GB Processor Tensor G5 Tensor G4 Battery 4,970mAh, 30W, 15W (Qi2) wireless 4,700Ah, 45W, 15W (Qi) wireless Camera Rear- 48MP (main) + 13MP (ultra wide)+ 10.8MP (telephoto), Front- 10.5MP Rear- 450MP (main) + 48MP (ultra wide), Front- 10.5MP OS Android 16 Android 16

The Google Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 2 and offers a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits and supports HDR.

The device is powered by a 4,970mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone is equipped with the new Tensor G5 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It also offers dual SIM support with one physical SIM and one eSIM.

The Pixel 10 operates on Android 16 and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

For photography, the phone features a triple-camera system on the back, including a 48MP main wide-angle camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. A 10.5MP front-facing camera is included for selfies and video calls.

