Vivo T4 Pro to launch in India next week, company reveals key specifictions

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone in its T4 series. The company has officially confirmed the upcoming release of the Vivo T4 Pro, which will succeed the T3 Pro model launched last August. Vivo has also revealed several key specifications for the new device, including details about its display, camera, chipset, and battery. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo T4 Pro: India launch details

The Vivo T4 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on August 26 at 12 PM IST. According to the company, the smartphone will be priced in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 segment. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, which has already created a dedicated microsite for the product. The smartphone is expected to be available in both blue and golden colour options.

Vivo T4 Pro: Expected features

Vivo has confirmed that the T4 Pro will feature a quad-curved AMOLED display and will have a slim profile, measuring just 7.53mm in thickness. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. The smartphone will also include AI-backed tools for both imaging and productivity.

For photography, the device will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera that supports 3X optical zoom. The camera module appears to be a vertically placed, pill-shaped design located in the top-left corner of the back panel.

Meanwhile, the Vivo T3 Pro features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a robust 5,500mAh battery, and a primary camera boasting 50 megapixels from Sony. It also includes a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a stunning 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The previous model was priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

