Google Photos adds new video effects

Google's testing of an on-demand cinematic effect feature in Google Photos. This feature, if implemented, could provide users with more options to enhance their videos, further demonstrating Google's commitment to enhancing the editing capabilities of its popular photo-sharing and storage service.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2023 14:36 IST
Google Photos has expanded its editing suite by introducing 12 new video effects to enhance the user experience. The latest effects, such as Dust Max, Black and White Film, and Light Leak, aim to add a personal touch to users' videos. These effects enable users to customize their videos according to their preferences and style. Among the new effects, the Poster effect creates a folded paper appearance for videos, while the Layouts effect provides a block-by-block visual arrangement for selfie videos. These additions allow users to enhance the visual appeal and creativity of their video content.

In addition to the new effects, Google has also improved the video playback controls to offer a more seamless experience. Alongside the play and pause buttons, users now have the option to skip forward and backwards within the video. This enhancement provides greater convenience and control while navigating through video content.

Furthermore, Google has made changes to the profile menu display. The old floating box style has been replaced with a full-screen view, which is activated when users access the profile menu. This update offers a more immersive viewing experience and a cleaner interface.

Last month, Google introduced new editing features for its photo-sharing and storage service. These features, including Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, and Dynamic, were made available exclusively to Google One subscribers on the web. The company continues to expand its range of editing tools, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of its user base.

Additionally, reports have surfaced regarding Google's testing of an on-demand cinematic effect feature in Google Photos. This feature, if implemented, could provide users with more options to enhance their videos, further demonstrating Google's commitment to enhancing the editing capabilities of its popular photo-sharing and storage service.

With these updates and additions, Google Photos aims to empower users to create captivating and personalized video content while providing an intuitive and enjoyable editing experience.

Inputs from IANS

