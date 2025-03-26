Google Pay, PhonePe users: UPI experiences outage, affecting numerous users across various apps in India The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an essential platform for smooth digital transactions, is currently facing an outage. This issue is widespread and has impacted several apps.

The nation is experiencing a significant disruption in banking services that impacted a wide array of financial institutions, including major players like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others. This unprecedented outage primarily affected the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, a key platform that facilitates seamless digital transactions. As a result, numerous users found themselves unable to process or receive payments through UPI, disrupting daily activities and transactions for both individuals and businesses alike.

As reported by DownDetector, there were approximately 2,750 complaints regarding UPI issues by 7:50 PM. Google Pay users accounted for 296 of these complaints, while Paytm users reported 119 issues. Additionally, 376 complaints came from users of the State Bank of India (SBI), with many of them citing problems with funds transfers and online banking services. One user on social media expressed their surprise at encountering UPI downtime for the first time, noting that they had not experienced similar issues with banks or payment gateways in the past.