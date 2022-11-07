Monday, November 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Messages tests new redesigned 'photo picker'

Google Messages tests new redesigned 'photo picker'

Google started to test a new gallery-focused feature named 'photo picker' in its Messages feature which enables the users to see 22 more images by swiping left. It will also support the device to quickly access the camera as well. The photo picker will improve the regular usability of the platform.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 07, 2022 13:17 IST
Google
Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Google has started testing a newly designed gallery-focused 'photo picker' in its Messages feature. The new feature enables the user to see 22 more images by swiping left and will further get a shortcut for quick access to the camera

It has been reported by 9To5Google that the platform has already started rolling the photo picker feature from today onwards for some users.

How will the feature work?

As per the report, the new picker launched from the left of the text field displays the most recent photo of the camera roll below a live camera and a shortcut to open the smartphone's Gallery next to it.

Users could witness 22 more images by swiping left and will also get a shortcut to open the camera quickly.

The pane gets bigger as the user scrolls down and can comfortably display 15 images at once. The user can find floating action buttons (FABs) for the camera and folders in the bottom-right corner.

The update improves the usability of a regularly used component.

"Today's large (and tall) screens can be effectively used by allowing users to quickly switch to a gallery view by swiping up," the report said.

Related Stories
Google rolls out Gmail redesign on iOS settings

Google rolls out Gmail redesign on iOS settings

Google Chrome update for Android brings amazing features which you must know

Google Chrome update for Android brings amazing features which you must know

Google fined Rs 1,337 crore by CCI for abusing dominant position in Android ecosystem

Google fined Rs 1,337 crore by CCI for abusing dominant position in Android ecosystem

Google adds new features in Gmail search to improvise user experience: Know more

Google adds new features in Gmail search to improvise user experience: Know more

Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Google Play Store Update: Apps with 20 million downloads got removed

Google Play Store Update: Apps with 20 million downloads got removed

Now check your Nest camera and doorbell feeds on web with Google Home- Know how

Now check your Nest camera and doorbell feeds on web with Google Home- Know how

Google is reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps

Google is reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps

Google bought an AI startup silently to build your Avatar: Know-more

Google bought an AI startup silently to build your Avatar: Know-more

Google Assistant to add new parental controls for kids: Know more

Google Assistant to add new parental controls for kids: Know more

Google to upgrade storage capacity from 15GB to 1TB: Know the benefits, eligibility, and more

Google to upgrade storage capacity from 15GB to 1TB: Know the benefits, eligibility, and more

Google Play Games for PC Beta expands to eight countries

Google Play Games for PC Beta expands to eight countries

Google to develop AI model supporting 1,000 popular global languages

Google to develop AI model supporting 1,000 popular global languages

Meanwhile, the tech giant recently started testing end-to-end encryption, like WhatsApp or Telegram, to its Messages' group chats.

The tech giant first announced its plan to provide end-to-end encryption to group chats over RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Messages app earlier this year.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News