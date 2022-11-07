Google Messages tests new redesigned 'photo picker'

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Google has started testing a newly designed gallery-focused 'photo picker' in its Messages feature. The new feature enables the user to see 22 more images by swiping left and will further get a shortcut for quick access to the camera

It has been reported by 9To5Google that the platform has already started rolling the photo picker feature from today onwards for some users.

How will the feature work?

As per the report, the new picker launched from the left of the text field displays the most recent photo of the camera roll below a live camera and a shortcut to open the smartphone's Gallery next to it.

Users could witness 22 more images by swiping left and will also get a shortcut to open the camera quickly.

The pane gets bigger as the user scrolls down and can comfortably display 15 images at once. The user can find floating action buttons (FABs) for the camera and folders in the bottom-right corner.

The update improves the usability of a regularly used component.

"Today's large (and tall) screens can be effectively used by allowing users to quickly switch to a gallery view by swiping up," the report said.

Meanwhile, the tech giant recently started testing end-to-end encryption, like WhatsApp or Telegram, to its Messages' group chats.

The tech giant first announced its plan to provide end-to-end encryption to group chats over RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Messages app earlier this year.

Inputs from IANS

