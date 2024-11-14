Google Maps leads Bengaluru man to drive over river Netravati: Here's how you can check such routes

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB FROM VIDEO River Netravati

Recently, a BHPian named Meph1st0 shared an incident on Team BHP about his return trip to Bengaluru. He usually took the Guruvayankere-Dharmasthala-Nelyadi route after Guruvayankere, but Google Maps indicated heavy traffic on that stretch. Therefore, it suggested an alternative route through Guruvayankere-Uppinangady-Nelyadi, which he thought about following.

Despite having found the road conditions on this route to be worse during his onward journey, he decided to trust Google Maps. At one point, Maps advised him to take a left and leave the state highway. Initially, the route had wide, well-marked lanes that were nicely tarred, and he was pleased with the surrounding greenery. However, as he progressed, the road became narrower, eventually turning into a single-lane path. Eventually, he encountered a section where he would have to drive over the Netravati River.

When you’re exploring a new route and aren’t quite sure about the road conditions ahead, checking Google Maps is a simple solution. Here’s how to do it:

1. Open Google Maps.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps

2. Type in your destination.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps

3. In the top right corner, click on the ‘Layer’ icon and choose ‘Satellite’ view. This will provide a clear picture of the road and its surroundings. Zoom in to get a closer look at the area and the road conditions.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps

In other news, Google is making a major move to boost global awareness of air quality. The tech giant has rolled out an enhanced real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) tracker on Google Maps, now available in over 100 countries, including India. This update will equip users with current information on air pollution levels, helping them to make informed choices about their daily activities and travel plans. The AQI tracker on Google Maps displays air quality information by using a colour-coded system.

