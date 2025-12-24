Google launches Emergency Location Service in India: Why it is lifeline for millions of Android users Google’s new Emergency Location Service (ELS) has launched in India. The feature is compatible with any smartphone running Android version 6 or above.

New Delhi:

Google has officially rolled out its Emergency Location Service (ELS) in India, providing millions of Android users with a critical tool for times of crisis. This built-in feature is designed to provide emergency responders such as police, medical, and fire services with highly accurate location data the moment a user reaches out for help.

Precision location for faster response

When an emergency call or SMS is placed, ELS utilises a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular network data to determine a caller’s position. Powered by the machine-learning-based Android Fused Location Provider, the service can pinpoint a user's location with an accuracy of up to 50 meters. It can also share additional context, such as the device’s language settings, to help responders communicate more effectively.

Uttar Pradesh leads the rollout

While the service is being introduced nationwide, Uttar Pradesh has become the first Indian state to fully operationalize ELS. Through a partnership involving UP112’s command infrastructure and Pertsol’s routing intelligence, dispatchers can now view a caller's coordinates instantly, allowing them to trigger the appropriate emergency response within seconds.

“We have been proud to support first responders in Uttar Pradesh and around the world in their inspiring efforts to help people in their most critical moments. We hope other states across India similarly explore the potential of this technology to further strengthen the life-saving interventions of their local emergency services,” Google said in a blog post.

How ELS works

ELS is designed to be seamless, privacy-conscious, and accessible:

Automatic Activation: The service activates only when a user dials 112 or other local emergency numbers.

No Extra Requirements: It is free of charge and requires no separate apps or hardware modifications.

Privacy-First: Location data is sent directly from the handset to emergency providers only during an active emergency call.

Wide Compatibility: Google has confirmed that ELS is supported on all devices running Android 6.0 and above.

By bridging the gap between callers and responders, ELS aims to significantly reduce response times and save lives across the country.