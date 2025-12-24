Best smartphones of 2025: From performance kings to AI powerhouses, these are the market leaders The Indian smartphone market saw a wave of premium releases this year, with five standout devices gaining immense popularity. From cutting-edge performance to innovative camera systems, these phones offer exceptional value for their feature sets.

New Delhi:

Every year, hundreds of smartphones debut in India, but only a few capture the market's imagination. Manufacturers now offer powerful features, from professional-grade cameras to massive batteries, across every price bracket. This year, the pre-Diwali season saw the launch of five standout devices that have dominated headlines due to their competitive pricing and cutting-edge technology. From the performance-driven iQOO 13 to the premium iPhone 17, here are the five phones that made the biggest impact.

1. iQOO 13

A powerhouse from Vivo’s sub-brand, the iQOO 13 is designed with gamers in mind. It holds the distinction of being the first phone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Performance: Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, enhanced by a dedicated Q2 supercomputing chip.

Camera: A versatile triple 50MP rear setup (Main, Ultra-wide, and Telephoto) and a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery: A massive 6,000mAh battery with ultra-fast 120W charging.

Price: Starting at Rs 54,999.

2. OnePlus 13s

The OnePlus 13s offers a more compact form factor without compromising on flagship power.

Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Camera: Dual 50MP rear cameras paired with a 32MP front-facing sensor.

Battery: A 5,850mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Price: Rs 52,999.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung’s latest flagship continues the tradition of premium engineering and sleek design.

Performance: Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Camera: A high-performance 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie shooter.

Battery: A 4,000mAh battery supporting both wired and wireless charging.

Price: Rs 74,999.

4. Google Pixel 10

The Pixel 10 is Google’s primary vehicle for its latest AI innovations, focusing on software intelligence and photography.

Performance: Powered by Google's custom Tensor G5 processor with 12GB RAM.

Camera: A 48MP main rear sensor and a 10.5MP front camera optimised for natural skin tones.

Battery: A 4,970mAh battery with support for wired and wireless charging.

Price: Rs 79,999.

5. Apple iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 remains one of the most sought-after devices of the year, introducing several notable hardware changes.

Performance: Features the all-new A19 chip and storage options up to 1TB.

Special Features: Includes a new dedicated camera button for instant photography.

Camera: A 48MP rear camera and an upgraded 24MP (previously 18MP) Center Stage selfie camera.

Price: Starting at Rs 82,900.

