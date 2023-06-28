Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses

Tech giant Google has reportedly killed its plans for the augmented reality (AR) glasses codenamed 'Project Iris'. The company unveiled its translation glasses last year, and if the rumour is true, it would mean that those glasses are no more.

This also likely indicates that the versions incorporating transcription and navigation features, which the tech giant had announced to publicly test starting July last year, are no longer in the works, reports 'The Verge'. The information that the company has killed its plans for Project Iris was first reported by Insider. Instead of AR glasses, the company is now focused on software.

The company is developing a "micro XR" platform that could be licensed to other headset manufacturers, similar to how Google offers the Android operating system to a broad ecosystem of phones.

However, the ski goggle-like headset is still in work as Google is no longer creating them all by itself, the report said.

In February this year, Samsung Electronics, Google and Qualcomm announced their partnership to build an ecosystem for extended reality (XR). XR is an umbrella term covering virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

