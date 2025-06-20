Google issues advisory amid unprecedented password leak affecting Apple, Facebook, Telegram accounts A significant threat to the personal data of millions of users across various platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Telegram, has emerged. Recent reports indicate a major data breach in which 1600 crore login credentials have been leaked online.

There is a significant risk of personal data from millions of users of Apple, Google, Facebook, and Telegram being compromised. Cybersecurity researchers have reported one of the largest data breaches to date, with over 1600 crore passwords leaked online. Cybercriminals might exploit these passwords to disclose personal details, photos, and videos of users. Moreover, they could engage in extensive cyber fraud using this sensitive information. A staggering 1600 crore login credentials have made their way online, according to cybersecurity experts. A report from Forbes indicates that these credentials belong to users accessing various services, including government platforms and those provided by companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, and Telegram. Researchers uncovered a mysterious database containing 184 million records, which had been uploaded to an unsecured web server, significantly increasing the risk of a breach by cybercriminals.

Upon examining 30 of these datasets, researchers found about 350 crore records. These included information related to users of corporate and developer platforms, VPN logins, and several social media networks. The data spans from early 2025 to the present day. Experts claim this isn’t just an ordinary leak; it represents a massive data breach, featuring both new credentials and recycled information from previous breaches.

Is this the biggest data breach in history?

Researchers warn that cybercriminals could use these credentials to launch extensive phishing campaigns. Additionally, they might take over accounts for business email attacks. Given the widespread use of these services, this could pose a serious threat. Darren Gossian, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security, has labeled it the largest data breach ever.

Google advice to users

In light of this monumental data breach, Google has urged users to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) and update their passwords. Users are also encouraged to enhance their accounts with the Passkey feature, allowing for improved security of their social media accounts. Google emphasized that the Passkey feature is designed to thwart phishing attempts, as it requires biometric authentication to log in, which can only be done through the user’s fingerprint, facial recognition, or a pattern lock.

