BSNL launches affordable plans for its SIM-free 5G service, threatening Airtel, Vi's 5G dominance

BSNL has officially rolled out its Quantum 5G service, known as Q-5G, in Hyderabad, putting pressure on private telecom companies. In addition to Hyderabad, the government-owned company plans to make a soft launch of BSNL Q-5G in Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Chandigarh, and Gwalior soon. Their pricing starts at Rs 999, offering users superfast internet speeds of 100Mbps. Additionally, there’s a plan priced at Rs 1,499, which provides internet at a speed of 300Mbps. A notable feature of BSNL's 5G service is that users will not need to purchase a SIM card or install any wiring.

What is BSNL Q-5G FWA?

BSNL has designed its Quantum 5G service specifically for tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where access to optical fiber is quite limited. This service aims to deliver high-speed internet to residents in these areas, businesses, and offices, enhancing their online experience. The Q-5G offering from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is entirely based on technology developed in India. Users will benefit from fast connectivity through equipment manufactured in the country. The 5G service will be provided via Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

How will 5G internet function without a SIM and wires?

It’s important to note that BSNL's Q-5G service does not include calling capabilities; users will solely have access to high-speed internet data. Similar to Airtel Xstream Fiber and Jio AirFiber, customers will enjoy 5G internet without needing a SIM card or wires. To achieve this, the telecom company will install Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) on the user’s rooftop. This equipment will capture BSNL's 5G signal and relay the internet connection to a router inside the user’s home, allowing for seamless, speedy internet access without any optical fiber or wiring.

Will private companies feel the heat?

With the launch of its 5G service, BSNL has certainly raised the stakes for private telecom firms. The government telecom company will provide 5G internet at competitive rates, potentially sparking a new wave of competition in the market. Additionally, as BSNL uses equipment that is entirely produced in India for its 5G service, it mitigates any risks to national security.

