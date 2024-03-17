Google introduces numeric input for slider controls on Docs and Slides

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE CHROME Google Chrome

Google, the global tech giant, has added a number input, placed next to all slider controls which will be used for image and shape adjustments on Docs, Slides and Drawings.

The company has said that this new update will make it easier for users to make adjustments more specifically.

In a blog post, Google said, "With this update, we hope it is easier for you to make adjustments more precisely.”

According to the company, this new update will be available to Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal accounts.

Additionally, Google has introduced 'banner alerts' that identify current shared drive capacity -- to give users more visibility when shared drives in their domain are approaching the item capacity limit (400,000 items).

The tech giant said these banners will be visible when less than 20 per cent capacity is left and will appear only for users who have edit access to add content to the specific shared drive.

Last month, Google rolled out its second screen “companion mode” to the Meet app on Android and iOS.

Companion Mode allows users to participate in a Meet call using an in-room audio/video conferencing system rather than their PC.

Inputs from IANS