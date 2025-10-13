Google Gemini AI images prompts for girls: Top 5 easy prompts to create retro Persian-inspired portraits If you want to create a unique Persian-inspired portrait of yourself, here are the top easy prompts to achieve your distinctive look.

Google Gemini has become quite popular recently. It all started when the tech giant rolled out the Nano Banana image generation tool in the Gemini 2.5 Flash chatbot. This tool allows users to create highly realistic images.

Recently, retro AI saree images have gone viral in India. If you want to try something different, you can also check out retro Persian images. Persian-inspired pet portraits channel the opulence and artistry of ancient Iran, blending exotic backgrounds, traditional color palettes, and elegant animals like Persian cats and rabbits.

How to create an AI image with Gemini

Before you dive into the prompts, here's a quick guide on how to use the feature:

Access Gemini: Install the Google Gemini app on your smartphone or visit the Google AI Studio website.

Find the Tool: Look for the option to create a Nano Banana image within the chat interface.

Enter Your Prompt: Type your descriptive command (prompt) into the input area.

Upload Your Reference: Click or tap the '+' icon next to the command input area to upload the photo you want to transform into a portrait.

Generate: Hit the 'Run' or 'Ctrl + Enter' button.

Top Prompts to create retro Persian-inspired portraits

Prompt 1:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 1 image

Taking uploaded image as reference image, create a high-detail 4K portrait, chest-up composition (same exact face from uploaded image). She wears a sapphire-blue robe inspired by ancient Persian miniature paintings, adorned with intricate silver filigree and geometric pearl inlays. A delicate nightingale rests gently on her hand, close to her cheek. Warm golden-hour light streams in from the right, casting a soft glow on her features. The background features Persian mosaic patterns on a tiled courtyard wall with subtle arabesque designs, toned down in saturation for better subject focus. Professional DSLR capture with Sigma 85 mm Art lens, high dynamic range, cinematic shadows. Her facial features should remain exactly same as the uploaded image.

Prompt 2:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 2 image

Taking uploaded image as reference image, create a high-detail 4K portrait, chest-up composition (same exact face from uploaded image). She wears a crimson-red dress drawing from Iranian carpet weaves, featuring elaborate copper threadwork and stylized pomegranate embroidery. A small Persian cat sits poised on her hand, near her jawline. Diffused afternoon sunlight filters through from above, highlighting the contours of her face. The background incorporates Persian mosaic patterns on a historic archway with interlocking floral tiles, slightly muted to emphasize the foreground. Professional DSLR capture with Sigma 85 mm Art lens, high dynamic range, cinematic shadows. Her facial features should remain exactly same as the uploaded image.

Prompt 3:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 3 image

Taking uploaded image as reference image, create a high-detail 4K portrait, chest-up composition (same exact face from uploaded image). She wears a turquoise gown influenced by Persian calligraphy motifs, embellished with fine bronze detailing and vine-like enamel work. A graceful falcon perches lightly on her hand, positioned by her chin. Gentle morning light illuminates from the front, creating even highlights across her expression. The background displays Persian mosaic patterns on a palace interior panel with geometric star shapes, desaturated for enhanced contrast. Professional DSLR capture with Sigma 85 mm Art lens, high dynamic range, cinematic shadows. Her facial features should remain exactly same as the uploaded image.

Prompt 4:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 4 image

Taking uploaded image as reference image, create a high-detail 4K portrait, chest-up composition (same exact face from uploaded image). She wears an amber-gold attire inspired by Iranian architectural domes, with ornate iron filigree and leaf-patterned gemstone accents. A tiny rosefinch bird alights on her hand, near her mouth. Subtle twilight rays shine from the left, adding depth to her profile. The background includes Persian mosaic patterns on a garden pavilion floor with swirling vine tiles, lightly faded to draw attention to the subject. Professional DSLR capture with Sigma 85 mm Art lens, high dynamic range, cinematic shadows. Her facial features should remain exactly same as the uploaded image.

Prompt 5:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 5 image

Taking uploaded image as reference image, create a high-detail 4K portrait, chest-up composition (same exact face from uploaded image). She wears a violet-purple ensemble based on Persian poetic symbolism, decorated with delicate platinum stitching and bird-motif beadwork. A petite dove settles on her hand, close to her chin. Soft candle-like illumination comes from below, evoking a serene ambiance on her face. The background showcases Persian mosaic patterns on a traditional bathhouse wall with interlocking hexagons, subdued in color to heighten the portrait's prominence. Professional DSLR capture with Sigma 85 mm Art lens, high dynamic range, cinematic shadows. Her facial features should remain exactly same as the uploaded image.

