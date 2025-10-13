Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes October 13, 2025: Get free diamonds with 100% working codes

The Indian government has banned Free Fire for security reasons. However, the Max version, Free Fire Max, is still available for players. If you're a fan of battle royale games, you can download it from the Play Store.
Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game in the Indian region. Its excellent gameplay and graphics provide players with an immersive gaming experience. To increase the game's excitement, Garena launches new redeem codes every day. In fact, Garena has launched new redeem codes for October 13, 2025.
Why Free Fire Max redeem codes matter
If you play Free Fire Max, you know how crucial redeem codes are. These codes provide players with new in-game items daily. The October 13 redeem codes offer a variety of items, including gun skins, Gloo Walls, emotes, characters, pets, diamonds, and bundles. Having these items from the new codes can significantly help you win the game.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes October 13, 2025:
- F8A1S7D5F9G3H2J6
- F9Z3X8C2V7B5N1M4
- F5H9J3K7L2P6O4I1
- F6S4D1F8G5H9J2K7
- F1Q9W5E2R7T3Y6U8
- F4A2S9D7F3G1H8J5
- F7Z5X2C9V1B6N8M3
- F2H8J6K1L5P3O9I7
- F9S7D3F1G4H6J2K8
- F6Q1W8E3R9T5Y2U7
- F3L9P1O4I7U2Y8T5
- F8A6S2D9F4G7H1J3
- F7Z8X3C5V2B9N6M1
- F1H7J5K2L8P6O3I9
How to get your free items
If you're new to Garena Free Fire Max, you should know that redeem codes are region-specific. To get free in-game items, you must use codes intended for your region. Codes from another region will not work.
While Garena also offers items through in-game events, these typically require players to complete various tasks. On the other hand, if players don't use codes, they must spend diamonds to obtain items. These diamonds must be purchased using real money.
Redeem codes are a great alternative, as they sometimes provide players with bulk diamonds for free, giving you two benefits at once! To take advantage of these free items, you'll need to visit Garena's official redemption website to activate the codes.
ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Top smartphone deals from Samsung, Realme, CMF, more under Rs 15,000