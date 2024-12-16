Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Docs introduces Gemini AI-powered ‘Help Me Create’: Details

Google is taking productivity to the next level by introducing the “Help Me Create” feature in Google Docs, powered by its advanced Gemini AI. This new feature enables users to generate fully formatted documents seamlessly, leveraging existing files stored in Google Drive.

From drafting blog posts to creating project trackers, this AI-driven tool promises to make content creation a breeze by integrating with Google Workspace files.

How ‘Help Me Create’ works

The feature uses Gemini’s AI capabilities to create professional-looking documents with minimal effort. Here’s how it works:

Integration with Workspace Files : Use files from Google Drive as context to build new documents.

: Use files from Google Drive as context to build new documents. Wide range of use cases : The tool can create blog posts, press releases, business proposals, dinner party menus, and more.

: The tool can create blog posts, press releases, business proposals, dinner party menus, and more. Simple prompts: Add a general idea or tag a Workspace file using ‘@’ followed by the file name, and Gemini will handle the rest.

Users can access this feature by navigating to File > New > Help me create or clicking the option at the top of a blank page.

Who can use it?

Currently, the ‘Help Me Create’ feature is available as part of Gemini for Google Workspace Alpha and Google’s early access testing program. It is expected to roll out globally to eligible users shortly.

Limitations to keep in mind

While the feature sounds promising, there are some notable restrictions:

Web-only access: The feature is exclusive to the web version of Google Docs and isn’t available on mobile apps. No web searches: It cannot search the web or scan Workspace files unless explicitly tagged. Limited functionality: It cannot generate cover images or recognize the structure and formatting of source files. Blank document only: The feature works exclusively with new, blank documents.

What’s next for users?

Once rolled out, the ‘Help Me Create’ feature will appear alongside options like meeting notes and polls, offering users a new way to enhance their productivity. While it’s currently limited in scope, Google’s Gemini-powered AI is poised to redefine how users create and manage documents in Google Workspace.

