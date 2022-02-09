Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE CHROME Google Chrome Browser Adds Smarter Search History Feature- All you need to know

Google users will now be able to resume past searches in the Chrome browser in a much smarter way with a new feature called 'Journeys'.

Rolling out in the latest version of Chrome for desktop, the tool will let you revisit past explorations grouped by topic.

When you type a related word into your search bar and click on "Resume your research" or visit the Chrome History Journeys page, you see a list of relevant sites you visited and can quickly pick up where you left off, whether it was earlier today or weeks ago.

"Journeys will even take into account how much you've interacted with a site to put the most relevant information front and center, while also bringing you helpful suggestions on related searches you may want to try next," Yana Yushkina,

Product Manager, Chrome, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

You can delete individual items or entire clusters of activity -- or turn off Journeys completely.

You'll be able to clear your browsing history right from Chrome settings.

"Finally, Journeys currently only groups history on your device -- nothing is saved to your Google account," said Yushkina.

'Journeys' is currently rolling out to Chrome desktop on any OS in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese and Turkish.

The company is also allowing users to help them get more things done quickly from the Chrome address bar.

"The Chrome address bar also predicts when you could benefit from a Chrome Action based on the words that have been typed," said Google.

With the new Chrome widgets for Android, you can quickly start a text search, voice search, Lens search or open an Incognito tab right from your homescreen, it added.