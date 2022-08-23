Google admits that it's TV experience is slow, introduces new updates- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE TV Google TV

Google has acknowledged that people find its TV software to be slow, and in response to their criticism, the firm is releasing some significant upgrades to speed up performance and better manage storage on both Chromecast with Google Tv and other smart TVs.



According to business, “we’ve shortened the time it takes for the Google Tv home screen to load at startup so you can start exploring shows and movies faster” through CPU optimizations and enhancements to cache management. According to Google, which debuted over two years ago, these improvements will eventually be accessible on all devices.

The company said it has also improved navigation so scrolling within a tab and switching between tabs is more responsive. "The Live tab also loads quicker, so you'll see less of the loading animation when switching between tabs. Google TV now uses less RAM," said the tech giant.

Google also made image caching optimisations that will reduce the time it takes to switch to kids' profiles and to start browsing through content. "We've eliminated the latency between loading a kids profile to starting an app," it informed late on Monday. There are currently 10,000 apps available on Google TV. A "Free up storage" menu in the Settings will now allow users to easily clear cache and uninstall apps that they are not using, thus maximising the device's storage space.

This feature has already rolled out to Chromecast with Google TV and is in an upcoming system update for smart TVs with Google TV. In order to reduce the number of users who see storage-related issues while trying to install a new app, Google claimed that it has made some internal adjustments to how Google TV processes app installations.

Latest Technology News