Google adds special Surya Grahan animation to celebrate Solar Eclipse: Type this and see the magic

New Delhi:

Google has once again created a buzz among internet users by adding a special animation on its search engine. If you type ‘Surya Grahan’ (Solar Eclipse in Hindi) on Google Search, you will witness a magical animation dedicated to the celestial event. This creative feature has quickly gone viral on social media, with users sharing their experiences of spotting the unique animation.

Google’s special Solar Eclipse animation

Whenever a solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, takes place, Google often marks it with a special feature. This time, typing “Surya Grahan” into the search bar triggers an interactive animation where a graphic of the moon appears to pass over the sun, simulating a mini solar eclipse on your screen. The animation is accompanied by an option to explore more eclipse-related content.

Why did Google introduce this feature?

Google frequently adds these creative touches to celebrate important events, festivals, or scientific phenomena. The Surya Grahan animation is part of its tradition of making learning interactive and fun. The feature not only entertains but also raises awareness about astronomical events like eclipses, encouraging people to explore science with curiosity.

How are users reacting to the online Solar Eclipse animation?

Social media platforms like Twitter (X), Instagram, and Facebook are filled with screenshots and short videos of the Google animation. Many users have called it a “magical touch” and praised Google for making such events exciting for the general public. This has also sparked curiosity among young students and space enthusiasts who are keen to learn more about solar eclipses.

Why should you try the ‘Solar Eclipse’ animation by yourself?

If you have not yet tried, we suggest that you go to Google Search and type ‘Surya Grahan’.

Not only will you see the fun animation, but you can also access detailed information about the solar eclipse, including dates, timings, and scientific facts.

It’s a unique way to experience a small piece of the cosmic event virtually.

Google continues its tradition of blending technology with creativity to make learning fun and memorable.