Google acknowledges Search rankings glitch, says working on fix

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google Search

Google recently announced an issue with Search rankings affecting numerous search results, and the company is actively working on a fix. They have identified the root cause and confirmed that it is unrelated to the ongoing August core update.

On a social media platform, Google stated, "There is an ongoing issue with ranking in Google Search that's affecting a large number of search results. We've identified the root cause. This issue is unrelated to the ongoing core update rollout announced yesterday. We're working on a fix."

The company clarified that the issue is unrelated to the 'August 2024 core' update rollout, and the next update will be within 12 hours.

What is Google 'August 2024 core'?

The 'August 2024 core' update will take about a month to fully roll out for users and aims to promote useful content from small and independent publishers.

"We launched our August 2024 core update to Google Search to improve the quality of our search results by showing more genuinely useful content and less content designed solely to perform well on Search," Google stated.

The latest update considers feedback received from creators and others over the past few months.

"We aim to connect people with a range of high-quality sites, including 'small' or 'independent' sites that create useful, original content on relevant searches. This is an area we’ll continue to address in future updates," explained the tech giant.

After the update was rolled out, there was considerable Google search ranking volatility.

Meanwhile, Google has launched its 'AI Overviews' feature in six new countries, including India. In India, the feature will be available in both English and Hindi. The company also intends to introduce new features that were successful during its Search Labs experiment.

According to a blog post by the company, the feature will enable users to seamlessly switch between English and Hindi results using a language toggle button. Additionally, users can listen to responses with Text-To-Speech by tapping the 'Listen' button.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 12 gets huge price cut, available under Rs 55,000 on Flipkart

Inputs from IANS