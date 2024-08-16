Google Search AI Overviews, now available in India, simplifies search results: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Search AI Overviews

Google, the tech giant, has announced that it will be bringing its 'AI Overviews' feature to six new countries, including India. In India, the feature will be available in both English and Hindi, and the company will also introduce country-first features that were successful during its Search Labs experiment. According to a blog post by the company, the feature will allow users to easily switch between English and Hindi results using a language toggle button and listen to responses with Text-To-Speech by tapping the 'Listen' button.

The six new countries are India, United Kingdom, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil, and each country will have local language support.

Hema Budaraju, Senior Director of Product Management, Search, mentioned that during testing, it was observed that Indian users listened to AI Overviews responses more often than users in other countries.

The company is also making it easier for users to check out relevant websites while searching by introducing a new right-hand link display for AI Overviews on desktop, which will also be accessible on mobile by tapping the site icons on the upper right.

It was found that people who are seeking help with complex topics are engaging more and returning for AI Overviews. Google discovered that people prefer using Search with AI Overviews and find their search results more helpful.

Budaraju said, "As we evolve the Search experience with AI Overviews, we remain focused on helping people access information and perspectives from a diverse range of sources."

Additionally, when people click from search result pages with AI Overviews, these clicks are higher quality for websites, meaning users are more likely to spend more time on the sites they visit. Google aims to send more qualified traffic to the web by continuing to improve and grow Search.

The company is also testing the addition of links to relevant web pages directly within the text of AI Overviews, making it even easier for people to click out and visit sites that interest them.

