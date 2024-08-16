OnePlus 12 gets huge price cut, available under Rs 55,000 on Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 12 discount on Flipkart

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has quickly gained a significant share of the smartphone market. The company offers powerful smartphones catering to every customer segment. The latest addition to OnePlus's lineup is the OnePlus 12, which comes with an enticing discount for customers.

The OnePlus 12 is a premium smartphone equipped with a flagship-level display, processor, and camera setup. It is well-suited for heavy tasks as well as daily use. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the powerful processor, which delivers an exceptional gaming experience.

The 256GB variant of the OnePlus 12 is currently available on the e-commerce website Flipkart for Rs 64,999. However, interested buyers can now take advantage of a 14 percent discount on this phone, bringing the price down significantly.

With the flat discount offer, buyers can purchase the OnePlus 12 for just Rs 55,490, saving Rs 9,207. Furthermore, there are additional bank offers available for this phone. Buyers using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card will receive an instant discount of Rs 2,000. Additionally, Flipkart Axis Bank Card users can enjoy a 5 percent cashback.

OnePlus 12 specifications

The OnePlus 12 was launched in December 2023 and boasts a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ with Dolby Vision. The display also offers a peak brightness of 45 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Running on Android 14 out of the box, the OnePlus 12 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for high performance. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The device features a triple camera setup with 50MP + 64MP + 48MP sensors and a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is backed by a 5400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

