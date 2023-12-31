Global iPhone users encounter cellular connectivity issues after iOS 17.2.1 update | Details

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Global iPhone users encounter cellular connectivity issues after iOS 17.2.1 update

It has been reported that the iPhone has been struggling with cellular connectivity problems across the world since the new update of iOS 17.2.1 was rolled out by the tech giant. The company has been aiming to resolve the battery-draining concerns, but with that, the company further reported about the network-related troubles.

User complaints on Apple Support Community

Several iPhone users have been expressing their frustrations on Apple's Support Community Discussions website after the installation of iOS 17.2.1. Complaints have been revolving around the difficulties in connecting with the network providers, which have been prompting the users to seek solutions for the newfound issues.

User experiences

A user lamented, "After updating my iPhone last night to 17.2.1, I can no longer connect to my network provider. Tried the resets and still, it does not work! Very frustrating. Trusted Apple and iPhone for years, now not so sure."

Another user sought assistance, stating, "Any information on how to solve this network issue. No network is available since last night after the update."

One more user shared their predicament, "After updating my iPhone last night to 17.2.1, I can no longer connect to my network provider. Tried the resets and still, it does not work."

Anticipated updates from Apple

Reports have suggested that Apple is expected to address the cellular connectivity issue through the release of either of the two updates- 17.2.2 or 17.3 in the future. The company further aims to swiftly resolve the problems which were introduced by the recent update.

Temporary solution with iOS 17.3 Beta

Users who have been experiencing cellular connectivity issues currently have the option to explore a temporary solution by enrolling in the iOS 17.3 public beta program.

The incident has highlighted the challenges which were associated with software updates and underscores the importance of timely resolutions for maintaining user satisfaction and confidence.

Inputs from IANS

