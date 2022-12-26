Monday, December 26, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gizmore launches GizFit PLASMA at Rs 1,799

Gizmore launches GizFit PLASMA at Rs 1,799

Gizmore has launched a new smartwatch with a display having sunlight legibility 550 NITS brightness have 240x280 pixel resolution. The smartwatch comes with the capability of multitasking by using the split screen option and is available for purchase from today onwards.

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: December 26, 2022 17:47 IST
Gizmore
Image Source : GIZMORE Gizmore

Gizmore has recently launched a new GizFit PLASMA smartwatch which features a 1.9-inch super bright display. The new smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 1,799 (regularly priced at Rs 1,999) and is available pro purchase via Flipkart.

The smartwatch comes equipped with built-in GPS Trajectory on application and claims to have quick wireless charging along with a multifunctional crown.

The watch is claimed to be the brightest display smartwatch from the company, which offers sunlight legibility with 240x280 pixel resolution and 550 NITS brightness, and also enables the users to multitask by using the split screen option.

Gizmore said that the new GizFit PLASMA smartwatch comes with a multi-sports mode that lets users track outdoor activities such as trekking, basketball, running, outdoor walking, hiking, yoga, swimming, badminton, football, and cycling.

The smartwatch features health monitoring tools and comes with features like a 24x7 heart rate monitor, sleep, SpO2, body temperature, and steps tracking to enable the users to keep a complete tab on their health and fitness.

Moreover, it comes equipped with a built-in Voice assistant that allows users to control their smartwatch through their voice.

Sleek on the outside and powerful on the inside, the smartwatch delivers seven days of runtime on a single charge, and also has an IP67 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain, said the company.

Related Stories
Gizmore Trolley Speakers: All you need to know

Gizmore Trolley Speakers: All you need to know

Gizmore Wheelz T1000 PRO Speaker: Quick 10 Pointer Review

Gizmore Wheelz T1000 PRO Speaker: Quick 10 Pointer Review

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO Review: Smart calling watch designed for fitness enthusiasts

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO Review: Smart calling watch designed for fitness enthusiasts

5 must-have gadgets and appliances for every women

5 must-have gadgets and appliances for every women

Gizmore launches GIZFIT Ultra- Made in India gaming smartwatch: Price, specifications and more

Gizmore launches GIZFIT Ultra- Made in India gaming smartwatch: Price, specifications and more

Raksha Bandhan: 5 last-minute gifting ideas: Gadget and more

Raksha Bandhan: 5 last-minute gifting ideas: Gadget and more

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow smartwatch launched at Rs 2,499

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow smartwatch launched at Rs 2,499

Gizmore Slate Review: Decent performer with great looks

Gizmore Slate Review: Decent performer with great looks

Gizmore launches Glow Luxe smartwatch at Rs 3,499: Know more

Gizmore launches Glow Luxe smartwatch at Rs 3,499: Know more

Further, Gizmore has recently partnered with Tres Care, an AI-Based Health Tracking Solution, to bring a customised Made In India application that will provide real-time access to health monitoring. Available in three colour variants- Black, Burgundy and Navy Blue is available for purchase from today onwards

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Technology News

Latest News