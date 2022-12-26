Gizmore launches GizFit PLASMA at Rs 1,799

Follow us on Image Source : GIZMORE Gizmore

Gizmore has recently launched a new GizFit PLASMA smartwatch which features a 1.9-inch super bright display. The new smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 1,799 (regularly priced at Rs 1,999) and is available pro purchase via Flipkart.

The smartwatch comes equipped with built-in GPS Trajectory on application and claims to have quick wireless charging along with a multifunctional crown.

The watch is claimed to be the brightest display smartwatch from the company, which offers sunlight legibility with 240x280 pixel resolution and 550 NITS brightness, and also enables the users to multitask by using the split screen option.

Gizmore said that the new GizFit PLASMA smartwatch comes with a multi-sports mode that lets users track outdoor activities such as trekking, basketball, running, outdoor walking, hiking, yoga, swimming, badminton, football, and cycling.

The smartwatch features health monitoring tools and comes with features like a 24x7 heart rate monitor, sleep, SpO2, body temperature, and steps tracking to enable the users to keep a complete tab on their health and fitness.

Moreover, it comes equipped with a built-in Voice assistant that allows users to control their smartwatch through their voice.

Sleek on the outside and powerful on the inside, the smartwatch delivers seven days of runtime on a single charge, and also has an IP67 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain, said the company.

Further, Gizmore has recently partnered with Tres Care, an AI-Based Health Tracking Solution, to bring a customised Made In India application that will provide real-time access to health monitoring. Available in three colour variants- Black, Burgundy and Navy Blue is available for purchase from today onwards

