Gemini beats ChatGPT in multi-discipline tests by 3 per cent: Know-how

Gemini, Google's AI chatbot has recently surmounted ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from Sam Altman-run OpenAI, in a series of comprehensive multi-discipline tests by 3 per cent. It was in the Stocklytics.com data presentation report which stated that the Gemini outranked ChatGPT in that assessment.

Stocklytics Financial analyst Edith Reads: "Powered by Google’s custom-designed tensor processing units, its robust infrastructure enables efficient training and deployment, driving advancements in real-time applications."

He further added, "The technical innovations powering Gemini extend beyond language processing, with remarkable performance in processing images, videos, and audio."

As per the report, Gemini’s Ultra outperformed the GPT-4 in the following subjects -- Art and Design (47.1), Health and Medicine (67.3), Human and Social Sciences (78.3), and Technology and Engineering (47.1).

Only in Business and Science did GPT-4 perform better.

The Gemini AI system has three versions:

Gemini Ultra

Gemini Pro

Gemini Nano.

Meanwhile, Google has said that it is bringing more Gemini models to customers with new updates and expanded availability on its Vertex artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

Gemini 1.0 Pro, a model for scaling across AI tasks, is now generally available to all Vertex AI customers.

