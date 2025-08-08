Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today (August 08, 2025): Get diamonds and gun skins for free

Garena Free Fire MAX has issued new redeem codes that allow players to get free in-game items like diamonds and gun skins. The game developer is also preparing to launch a new version called Free Fire India, and pre-registration is already open on the Google Play Store.
While the original Garena Free Fire was banned by the government in 2022, its MAX version remains available to play in India. To keep players engaged, Garena regularly hosts in-game events and issues these redeem codes.
It's important to know that these codes are only valid for a limited time and have a usage limit. They are also region-specific, so if you use a code from a different region, it won't work.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 08, 2025:
- F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
- F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
- F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
- F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
- F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
- F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
- F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
- F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
- F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
- F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
- F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
- F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
- F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
- F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
How to Redeem Free Fire Codes:
- To use these codes, follow these steps:
- Go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/.
- Log in to your Free Fire account.
- You will see a banner for code redemption. Click on it.
- Enter the redeem code and press the confirm button.
- If the code is valid, you'll see a successful redemption message, and your reward will be added to your account within 24 hours.
Disclaimer: Garena Free Fire is banned in India, but the MAX version is available. The new version, Free Fire India, is set to launch soon. Remember that redeem codes are region-specific and have a limited lifespan, so you may get an error if a code is expired or from a different region.
