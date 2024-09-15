Sunday, September 15, 2024
     
Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem codes for September 15

Garena Free Fire MAX- a popular mobile game has rolled out the daily redemption code which is the main attraction for players. These codes will help you get access to free perks like diamonds, skin or guns and more.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2024 12:56 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the country's popular games, has quickly gained popularity in India, especially after the ban of its predecessor game. One main attraction for players is the introduction of redeem codes, which offer a chance to unlock valuable in-game rewards at no cost. These exclusive treasures further enhance the gaming experience, by giving players an exciting reason to log in daily and claim their prizes.

Redeem codes are available for a limited period, usually between 12 to 18 hours, and it creates a sense of urgency and anticipation among players. To maintain fairness in the game, the developers limit redemptions to 500 players every day and further ensure equal chances for everyone to grab these rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX- Redeem Codes for September 15 

  1. NN92-YU56-MN65
  2. OO93-PL67-BV78
  3. PP94-QA34-RR55
  4. QQ95-WS65-XS21
  5. RR96-ED87-FR43
  6. SS97-RF56-GH67
  7. TT98-GT45-HY76
  8. VVFF-GTYH-7R4E
  9. FF34-BN76-OP90
  10. GG45-VB78-MK98
  11. MM91-ER45-TY76
  12. DD44-SSDD-3RFG
  13. PPOI-UYTR-5T4R
  14. JJ78-OP99-LK87
  15. KK89-PM87-DJ45
  16. LL90-QW23-GF34
  17. RRRT-GVBH-NJMK
  18. MMMN-BVCX-ZASD
  19. MCCC-DXSW-NHYU
  20. QQQS-AZXS-WEDC

Garena Free Fire Max code: How to redeem the daily code?

  1. Visit the official site of Garena Free Fire Max, by clicking the official link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/.
  2. Log in by using your credentials from supported platforms like Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID or VK.
  3. After logging in, you'll be taken to a page where you can enter the 12-digit redemption code.
  4. Once the code is successfully redeemed, head to the in-game mail section to collect your rewards.

