Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 04, 2025: Get free diamonds, gloo walls, and gun skins

Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular battle royale games in the Indian region. Its impressive graphics and smooth gameplay set it apart from other mobile games, and its players eagerly await the release of redeem codes. These codes grant access to a variety of free ingame items.
What you can get today
The latest redeem codes offer a chance to earn highly soughtafter items, including emotes, gun skins, pets, characters, and Gloo Walls.
The best part about today's codes is that Garena is also giving away free diamonds. Players normally need to spend diamonds—purchased with real money—to acquire these premium gaming items. Several of today's codes are offering players this valuable ingame currency for free.
Important details about redeem codes
Garena creates redeem codes using a combination of 13 to 16 digits of letters and numbers. It's important to note that Garena releases different redeem codes for each region. To get your free gaming items, you must use the codes specifically designed for your region.
Unlike ingame events, where players must complete various tasks to earn rewards, redeem codes have no such conditions; you simply need to enter them. However, redeem codes are valid for a limited time, so be sure to redeem them quickly!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 04, 2025:
- R4KM7Q2LV9JP
- G6QT1M8KN5ZW
- P8HL3Q7VK2MR
- Z2QJ9M5LT4VK
- K5WN6P1QR8MJ
- T9QP2L7MK3HV
- C1MR8Q4KN6JP
- Y7QK5M2VR9WL
- F3PL9Q8MK1HT
- J6QX4L2PV7RM
- N2KV3M9QP5JL
- D8QP6K1LR4MW
- X5QL7M2KN9JP
- L9QH2V8MK6RW
- U3PJ1K9LV5QN
- 07MQ4P2KN8JR
- B6QV9L3MK1TP
- M1QZ7K5PR2VL
- E4LP8M1KQ9JW
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- V7PK5M4QN1JZ
- H3QL9K2MR8PW
- Q8JP6L1KN4VR
- W5QM2K7LP9HX
- Z1PV8M3QR6KJ
- T6QK9L2MV1PR
- C7JL4Q5MN8KV
- F2MQ1K9PL7JR
- R9QH3M2KV6WP
- N4KP8L7MQ2JR
By acquiring these new items, you can customize your loadout and potentially improve your performance in the game.
How to Redeem Your Codes
- To claim your free items in Free Fire MAX, follow these simple steps:
- Visit the game's official redemption website.
- Log in with your gaming ID or linked social media account.
- Enter the redeem codes one by one in the boxes provided on the screen and submit them.
- After successful submission, the gaming items should be added to your account within a few hours.
