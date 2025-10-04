Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 04, 2025: Get free diamonds, gloo walls, and gun skins New Garena redeem codes are available for Free Fire MAX on October 4. Players can use these codes to get free in-game items such as Gloo Walls, pets, characters, and gun skins.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular battle royale games in the Indian region. Its impressive graphics and smooth gameplay set it apart from other mobile games, and its players eagerly await the release of redeem codes. These codes grant access to a variety of free ingame items.

What you can get today

The latest redeem codes offer a chance to earn highly soughtafter items, including emotes, gun skins, pets, characters, and Gloo Walls.

The best part about today's codes is that Garena is also giving away free diamonds. Players normally need to spend diamonds—purchased with real money—to acquire these premium gaming items. Several of today's codes are offering players this valuable ingame currency for free.

Important details about redeem codes

Garena creates redeem codes using a combination of 13 to 16 digits of letters and numbers. It's important to note that Garena releases different redeem codes for each region. To get your free gaming items, you must use the codes specifically designed for your region.

Unlike ingame events, where players must complete various tasks to earn rewards, redeem codes have no such conditions; you simply need to enter them. However, redeem codes are valid for a limited time, so be sure to redeem them quickly!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 04, 2025:

R4KM7Q2LV9JP

G6QT1M8KN5ZW

P8HL3Q7VK2MR

Z2QJ9M5LT4VK

K5WN6P1QR8MJ

T9QP2L7MK3HV

C1MR8Q4KN6JP

Y7QK5M2VR9WL

F3PL9Q8MK1HT

J6QX4L2PV7RM

N2KV3M9QP5JL

D8QP6K1LR4MW

X5QL7M2KN9JP

L9QH2V8MK6RW

U3PJ1K9LV5QN

07MQ4P2KN8JR

B6QV9L3MK1TP

M1QZ7K5PR2VL

E4LP8M1KQ9JW

S9QK2L6VP3MR

V7PK5M4QN1JZ

H3QL9K2MR8PW

Q8JP6L1KN4VR

W5QM2K7LP9HX

Z1PV8M3QR6KJ

T6QK9L2MV1PR

C7JL4Q5MN8KV

F2MQ1K9PL7JR

R9QH3M2KV6WP

N4KP8L7MQ2JR

By acquiring these new items, you can customize your loadout and potentially improve your performance in the game.

How to Redeem Your Codes

To claim your free items in Free Fire MAX, follow these simple steps:

Visit the game's official redemption website.

Log in with your gaming ID or linked social media account.

Enter the redeem codes one by one in the boxes provided on the screen and submit them.

After successful submission, the gaming items should be added to your account within a few hours.

