Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 12: Avail free diamonds, gun skins and more

Garena has rolled out the redeem codes for its popular Free Fire Max games. Today’s redeem codes will provide several in-game rewards which will include skins, diamonds, loot crates, gun skins, characters, pets and more—all for free. So, if you are a Free Fire Max player, make sure to redeem these codes quickly, as they are only valid for a limited time and work only for specific regions.
Why redeem Free Fire Max codes?
- Get exclusive in-game rewards like gun skins, loot crates, characters, and diamonds.
- Enhance your gaming experience and improve your gameplay skills.
- Customization items help players stand out in battles.
- The codes are 100 per cent free, saving players from spending real money on in-game items.
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 12, 2025
Here is the list of today’s working redeem codes:
- FFBCRT7PT5DE
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
- K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
- V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
- TFX9J3Z2RP64
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- FFGTYUO4K5D1
- FFB4CVTBG7VK
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZATXB24QES8
- RD3TZK7WME65
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- V44ZX8Y7GJ52
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- XN7TP5RM3K49
- ZRW3J4N8VX56
Note: These redeem codes are timebound and are valid for a few hours only. If you receive an error message, it means the code is expired.
How to redeem Free Fire Max codes?
Follow these steps to claim your free rewards:
- Visit Garena’s official rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com.
- Log in using your Free Fire Max ID (you can also use Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook to sign in).
- Enter the redeem codes in the designated box one by one.
- Click the ‘Submit’ button and wait for confirmation.
Your gaming rewards will be added to your in-game mail within a few hours.
