Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 12: Avail free diamonds, gun skins and more Garena releases new Free Fire Max redeem codes daily, giving players the chance to win exclusive items without spending money. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible before they expire.

Garena has rolled out the redeem codes for its popular Free Fire Max games. Today’s redeem codes will provide several in-game rewards which will include skins, diamonds, loot crates, gun skins, characters, pets and more—all for free. So, if you are a Free Fire Max player, make sure to redeem these codes quickly, as they are only valid for a limited time and work only for specific regions.

Why redeem Free Fire Max codes?

Get exclusive in-game rewards like gun skins, loot crates, characters, and diamonds.

Enhance your gaming experience and improve your gameplay skills.

Customization items help players stand out in battles.

The codes are 100 per cent free, saving players from spending real money on in-game items.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 12, 2025

Here is the list of today’s working redeem codes:

FFBCRT7PT5DE FF5XZSZM6LEF VNY3MQWNKEGU WD2ATK3ZEA55 FFBCLY4LNC4B T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C TFX9J3Z2RP64 FFPLOJEUFHSI FFBCJVGJJ6VP FFGTYUO4K5D1 FFB4CVTBG7VK FFIC33NTEUKA ZZATXB24QES8 RD3TZK7WME65 HFNSJ6W74Z48 V44ZX8Y7GJ52 U8S47JGJH5MG FF9MJ31CXKRG XN7TP5RM3K49 ZRW3J4N8VX56

Note: These redeem codes are timebound and are valid for a few hours only. If you receive an error message, it means the code is expired.

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes?

Follow these steps to claim your free rewards:

Visit Garena’s official rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com. Log in using your Free Fire Max ID (you can also use Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook to sign in). Enter the redeem codes in the designated box one by one. Click the ‘Submit’ button and wait for confirmation.

Your gaming rewards will be added to your in-game mail within a few hours.

