Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 24, 2026: Unlock free Diamonds and rare skins

The newly released redeem codes for Garena’s hit battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, offer players an excellent opportunity to acquire premium in-game items at no cost. By using these codes, gamers can bolster their inventory with rewards such as gun skins, powerful weapons, and highly-coveted diamonds.
While the original Free Fire was banned by the Indian government in 2022, the MAX version remains fully accessible. It is currently available for download via the Google Play Store, allowing Indian players to enjoy the high-octane gameplay they love. Much like its predecessor, Free Fire MAX allows users to obtain exclusive items through these daily redeem codes.
Developers regularly push out new codes and host in-game events. For players who may find it difficult to participate in or complete specific gaming events, these daily redeem codes serve as the perfect alternative to stay competitive and well-equipped.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 24, 2026:
Below are the active codes for today. Ensure you claim them before they expire:
- P3LX6V9TM2QH
- FFWCTKX2P5NQ
- TX4SC2VUNPKF
- RHTG9VOLTDWP
- N7QK5L3MRP9J
- J2QP8M1KVL6V
- E9QH6K4LNP7V
- S5PL7M2LRV8K
- Q8M4K7L2VR9J
- A6QK1L9MRP5V
- ZRW3J4N8VX56
- TFX9J3Z2RP64
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- FFPLUFBVSLOT
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- V427K98RUCHZ
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- RD3TZK7WME65
- S7DZ4N8RK1XW
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- JHGS6BW7LA8X
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- FJI4GFE45TG5
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
How to redeem your Free Fire MAX codes
Redeeming your rewards is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure your items are credited correctly:
- Visit the Official Site: Head over to the Garena Code Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/.
- Account Login: Log in using your registered Free Fire account credentials.
- Locate the Banner: Look for the redemption banner on the interface.
- Enter the Code: Click the banner, type in your code exactly as shown above, and hit the Confirm button.
- Collect Your Loot: Once successfully redeemed, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.
Important disclaimer
Please be advised that while the original Free Fire is banned in India, the MAX version is legally available for play. Note that all redeem codes are region-specific and have a limited validity period. If a code has expired or is intended for a different region, you will receive an error message during the redemption process.
