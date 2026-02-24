Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 24, 2026: Unlock free Diamonds and rare skins

New Delhi:

The newly released redeem codes for Garena’s hit battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, offer players an excellent opportunity to acquire premium in-game items at no cost. By using these codes, gamers can bolster their inventory with rewards such as gun skins, powerful weapons, and highly-coveted diamonds.

While the original Free Fire was banned by the Indian government in 2022, the MAX version remains fully accessible. It is currently available for download via the Google Play Store, allowing Indian players to enjoy the high-octane gameplay they love. Much like its predecessor, Free Fire MAX allows users to obtain exclusive items through these daily redeem codes.

Developers regularly push out new codes and host in-game events. For players who may find it difficult to participate in or complete specific gaming events, these daily redeem codes serve as the perfect alternative to stay competitive and well-equipped.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 24, 2026:

Below are the active codes for today. Ensure you claim them before they expire:

P3LX6V9TM2QH

FFWCTKX2P5NQ

TX4SC2VUNPKF

RHTG9VOLTDWP

N7QK5L3MRP9J

J2QP8M1KVL6V

E9QH6K4LNP7V

S5PL7M2LRV8K

Q8M4K7L2VR9J

A6QK1L9MRP5V

ZRW3J4N8VX56

TFX9J3Z2RP64

WD2ATK3ZEA55

FFPLUFBVSLOT

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

RD3TZK7WME65

S7DZ4N8RK1XW

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

4N8M2XL9R1G3

FU1I5O3P7A9S

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

JHGS6BW7LA8X

F7F9A3B2K6G8

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FA3S7D5F1G9H

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJI4GFE45TG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

How to redeem your Free Fire MAX codes

Redeeming your rewards is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure your items are credited correctly:

Visit the Official Site: Head over to the Garena Code Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/. Account Login: Log in using your registered Free Fire account credentials. Locate the Banner: Look for the redemption banner on the interface. Enter the Code: Click the banner, type in your code exactly as shown above, and hit the Confirm button. Collect Your Loot: Once successfully redeemed, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Important disclaimer

Please be advised that while the original Free Fire is banned in India, the MAX version is legally available for play. Note that all redeem codes are region-specific and have a limited validity period. If a code has expired or is intended for a different region, you will receive an error message during the redemption process.

