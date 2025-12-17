Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 17, 2025: Get free Diamonds with 100% working codes Garena has just released new redeem codes for December 17, offering you a fantastic opportunity to claim free diamonds.

New Delhi:

Although the Indian government previously banned the original Free Fire for security reasons, its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, remains available for gamers and is a highly popular battle royale title in the region. Known for its excellent gameplay and superior graphics, it provides players with an immersive gaming experience.

To increase the excitement, Garena releases new redeem codes daily. For players of Free Fire MAX, these codes are vital as they offer a quick way to acquire valuable in-game items, such as:

Gun skins

Gloo Walls

Emotes

Characters

Pets

Diamonds

Bundles

Using the items obtained through these codes can significantly enhance your chances of winning the game. Furthermore, redeem codes often provide players with a large number of Diamonds completely free, saving them from having to purchase them with real money.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 17, 2025:

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF119MB3PFA5

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFMCLJESDTRR

FFMCF8XLVNKC

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFPLUFBVSLOT

FFTILM659TYL

FFML9KGFS5LM

FFPLUJEHBSVB

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFGYBGD8H1H4

FFPLZJUDKPTJ

Important redemption note

If you are a new Free Fire MAX player, please note that redeem codes are region-specific. To successfully receive free in-game items, you must use the codes designated for your specific region. Codes from other regions will not be activated. While Garena also offers items through in-game events, those typically require players to complete various tasks.

To take advantage of these free rewards, players need to visit Garena’s official redemption website to enter and activate the codes.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

It is important to note that Garena releases different redeem codes for each region. To successfully claim your rewards and avoid spending valuable in-game diamonds, you must use the codes specifically released for your region (e.g., the Indian region).

Follow these simple steps to activate your codes: