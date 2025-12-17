Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 17, 2025: Get free Diamonds with 100% working codes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 17, 2025: Get free Diamonds with 100% working codes

Garena has just released new redeem codes for December 17, offering you a fantastic opportunity to claim free diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 17, 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 17, 2025 Image Source : Garena
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Although the Indian government previously banned the original Free Fire for security reasons, its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, remains available for gamers and is a highly popular battle royale title in the region. Known for its excellent gameplay and superior graphics, it provides players with an immersive gaming experience.

To increase the excitement, Garena releases new redeem codes daily. For players of Free Fire MAX, these codes are vital as they offer a quick way to acquire valuable in-game items, such as:

  • Gun skins
  • Gloo Walls
  • Emotes
  • Characters
  • Pets
  • Diamonds
  • Bundles

Using the items obtained through these codes can significantly enhance your chances of winning the game. Furthermore, redeem codes often provide players with a large number of Diamonds completely free, saving them from having to purchase them with real money.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 17, 2025:

  • FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • FF11DAKX4WHV
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • FFMCLJESDTRR
  • FFMCF8XLVNKC
  • FFMC2SJLKXSB
  • FFPLUFBVSLOT
  • FFTILM659TYL
  • FFML9KGFS5LM
  • FFPLUJEHBSVB
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFGYBGD8H1H4
  • FFPLZJUDKPTJ

Important redemption note

If you are a new Free Fire MAX player, please note that redeem codes are region-specific. To successfully receive free in-game items, you must use the codes designated for your specific region. Codes from other regions will not be activated. While Garena also offers items through in-game events, those typically require players to complete various tasks.

To take advantage of these free rewards, players need to visit Garena’s official redemption website to enter and activate the codes.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

It is important to note that Garena releases different redeem codes for each region. To successfully claim your rewards and avoid spending valuable in-game diamonds, you must use the codes specifically released for your region (e.g., the Indian region).

Follow these simple steps to activate your codes:

  1. Visit the Redemption Website: Navigate to Garena's official code redemption portal: https://reward.ff.garena.com/.
  2. Log In Securely: Log in to your Free Fire MAX account using the social media platform it is linked to (e.g., Facebook, Google, VK, etc.).
  3. Enter the Code: Locate the designated text box, accurately input the redeem code, and click the Confirm button.
  4. Receive Reward: Upon successful redemption, your reward will be credited to the mail section of your in-game account within 24 hours.
ALSO READ: What is Dhruv64? India’s first 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Free Fire Free Fire Max Garena
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\