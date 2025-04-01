From Moto Edge 60 Fusion to Vivo V50e: All smartphones launching in India in April Motorola, CMF, Vivo, and many others are launching new smartphones in India in April. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, here is a list of smartphones arriving soon.

India witnessed a flurry of smartphone launches in March, with major players like Google, Nothing, and iQoo introducing their latest devices—the Pixel 9a, Phone 3a Series, and Neo 10R, respectively. As April rolls in, smartphone enthusiasts can look forward to even more exciting releases, starting with the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion set to debut on April 2. Poco will follow up with its C71 smartphone launch on April 4. Here’s a snapshot of the smartphones making their way to the Indian market this month.

Poco C71

Poco is ready to expand its budget smartphone lineup with the Poco C71, which is set to launch in India on April 4, 2025, at 12 PM.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola is gearing up to unveil its latest model, the Moto Edge 60 Fusion, in India on April 2, 2025. According to a landing page on Flipkart, this new smartphone will boast a stunning 1.5K all-curved AMOLED display.

iQOO Z10 5G

The iQOO Z10 is set to make its debut on APril 11. This device claims the title of India’s thinnest smartphone at just 0.789 cm, packed with an impressive 7300 mAh battery. It will be available exclusively on Amazon.

Vivo T4 5G

Vivo is reportedly preparing to launch the Vivo T4 5G as the successor to the T3 5G, which made waves in India last March. While specific details are still under wraps, it’s expected to arrive sometime in April.

Poco F7 Ultra

Poco has rolled out its flagship F7 Ultra in global markets, featuring cutting-edge processors, an IP68 rating, and a 50MP primary sensor. While it has already been launched internationally, the Indian release is anticipated to happen this April.

Vivo V50e

Vivo is set to introduce the V50e, the second model in its V50 series. Although the exact launch date hasn’t been confirmed, reports suggest it could arrive in mid-April based on information shared on the company’s official website.

CMF Phone 2

Nothing, along with its sub-brand CMF, may soon unveil a new smartphone in India. The UK-based brand has been teasing its upcoming products on social media, even sharing a Pokémon teaser featuring Bulbasaur through its India X handle. While the exact name hasn’t been officially revealed, speculation suggests that the CMF Phone 2 could emerge as the successor to last year's CMF Phone 1.

ALSO READ: Samsung to develop unique foldable smartphone that folds in both directions