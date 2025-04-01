Samsung to develop unique foldable smartphone that folds in both directions Samsung is working on a foldable smartphone with a unique design soon. This Samsung foldable phone can be used on both sides and will feature a 360-degree hinge.

Samsung is developing an innovative foldable smartphone that can be used from both sides. The design for this unique device has received approval from the US Patent and Trademark Office. Featuring a 360-degree hinge, this foldable phone can fold inward and outward, setting it apart from all existing foldable phones. Up to now, the market has seen single and triple fold phones, which generally utilize hinges that allow for a 180-degree fold. Recently, tipster @Xleaks7 shared a patent image on social media showing the phone's flexible design, which allows it to be folded from both sides. With its 360-degree folding hinge, users will enjoy a distinctive experience using this device.

What’s the technology behind it?

Reports suggest that Samsung’s forthcoming foldable phone will incorporate a display made with ultra-thin glass (UTG), which the company is currently developing. The display could consist of flexible polymer layers and adhesive, enhancing its structural integrity. Additionally, this upcoming model will feature a new hinge system designed to facilitate folding from both sides seamlessly.

The patent image also provides a sneak peek at the phone’s design, showcasing its appearance when the display is folded inwards and outwards. As the foldable smartphone market continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more exciting technologies emerge. Notably, Huawei recently unveiled the Pura X flip phone, which can fold from the side, further highlighting the competition in this innovative space.

In other news, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with an upgraded camera and a stronger battery than this year's version. Recent reports suggest that it will feature a main camera with an impressive 200 megapixels, alongside a triple camera setup. This means there will be two additional cameras: one with 50 megapixels and another telephoto camera, also boasting 200 megapixels, which will allow for clearer zoomed-in pictures. It's important to note that this Ultra model will not include two telephoto cameras.

