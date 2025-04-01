Apple rolls out iOS 18.4 update for iPhone users, bringing Apple Intelligence to India Apple Intelligence features are now available for iPhone users in India with the iOS 18.4 update for eligible devices.

Apple has officially launched its iOS 18.4 update for iPhone users across the globe. This latest update is particularly noteworthy for users in India, as it introduces Apple Intelligence features in localised English specifically for the region. With the iOS 18.4 update, users can now utilise Writing Tools to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text in Mail, Messages, Notes, and various third-party apps. Additionally, this release includes new features such as Priority Notifications, designed to help users manage their time-sensitive communications more effectively. Furthermore, the Sketch style option has been added to Image Playground, allowing users to create stunning sketch drawings.

The iOS 18.4 update also brings a new Visual Intelligence shortcut in the Control Center, making it easier for users with Apple Intelligence-capable iPhones to access Visual Intelligence in various ways. Additionally, the Photos app receives several helpful enhancements, including the ability to sort items in the utilities and media types sections, filter items not contained in an album and those shared with you, as well as switch the albums section from a list view to a key photo view.

Eligible devices for the iOS 18.4 update:

Eligible devices for the iOS 18.4 update include the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation).

However, it's worth noting that Apple Intelligence features will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 models.

How to download iOS 18.4 update:

To download the iOS 18.4 update, users can follow these simple steps: unlock your iPhone and navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. If automatic updates are enabled, the update will occur overnight while the device is charging.

