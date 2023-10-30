Follow us on Image Source : FILE From 5G to 6G: Nokia's Next-Generation Tech Steals the Spotlight at India Mobile Congress 2023

India Mobile Congress 2023 : Nokia displayed various 6G and 5G technologies at India Mobile Congress 2023 in New Delhi, demonstrating cutting-edge technologies. The showcase included a radar-like sensing technology using 6G connectivity, a private wireless network for Rapid Rail NCRTC, a 4G/LTE network on the Moon, and real-time extended reality multimedia tech. Nokia also presented an AI-driven metaverse-based intelligent factory management system.

Situational Awareness with 6G Sensing

Nokia has introduced a 6G sensing technology that offers users ‘situational awareness’. This technology enables the users to remotely interact with objects and see beyond corners. It acts like a radar, protecting user privacy while detecting people, objects, and their movements.

Nokia Innovative Private Wireless Network

Nokia demonstrated a private wireless network for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Delhi to Meerut RRTS. This network supports European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 Signalling, providing real-time location and movement information.

Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM)

Nokia's Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software offers 360-degree video and audio capturing. It enhances safety for employees, improves productivity, and increases efficiency in industrial and commercial settings.

Enhanced e-band Link Distance

Nokia showcased the SteadEband, a stabilised antenna that extends E-band link distance by up to 50 per cent. It prevents issues like tower vibrations and material movement due to thermal changes that affect E-band performance.

Advanced DDoS protection

Nokia presented DeepField Defender technology, which defends against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks using specialized network routers and mitigation systems. It offers better scalability, granular controls, reliable detection, and cost-effectiveness.

Metaverse-based intelligent factory management

Nokia demonstrated an intelligent factory management system based on the metaverse. This system combines AI, ML, extended reality (XR), blockchain, and decentralized networks to optimize factory operations, improve efficiency, and reduce errors and defects.

