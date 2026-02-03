Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 3, 2026: Get free diamonds and gun skins Garena Free Fire MAX players can secure premium items today, including diamonds and exclusive gun skins, through the latest set of redeem codes. These rewards are available for a limited time and offer players a strategic advantage to help them climb the competitive rankings more quickly.

New Delhi:

Newly released redeem codes for Garena’s hit battle royale titles, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, are now available, offering players a chance to snag exclusive rewards like diamonds and weapon skins for free.

Free Fire remains incredibly popular in India. While the original Singaporean title was banned by the government in 2022, the MAX version continues to be available. Excitement is also building for the official relaunch of the game under the new title, Free Fire India, which is currently open for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

To keep the community engaged, Garena frequently hosts in-game events and distributes redeem codes. However, these codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of uses. Additionally, they are region-specific; attempting to use a code from a different region will result in an error.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 3, 2026:

FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F

​F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5

​FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A

​FJI4GFE45TG56HG5

​FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E

​FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K

​FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I

​FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A

​FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L

​FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S

​FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q

​FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K

​FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P

​FFR4G3HM5YJN

​FF6YH3BFD7VT

​FF2VC3DENRF5

​FF7TRD2SQA9F

​FF8HG3JK5L0P

​FF5B6YUHBVF3

​FFR3GT5YJH76

​FFK7XC8P0N3M

​FF1V2CB34ERT

​FFB2GH3KJL56

​VNY3MQWNKEGU

​U8S47JGJH5MG

​FFIC33NTEUKA

​ZZATXB24QES8

​FFPLUFBVSLOT

​MCPW3D28VZD6

​ZZZ76NT3PDSH

​V427K98RUCHZ

​J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

​3IBBMSL7AK8G

​B3G7A22TWDR7X

​4ST1ZTBE2RP9

​6KWMFJVMQQYG

​EYH2W3XK8UPG

​FF7MUY4ME6SC

​UPQ7X5NMJ64V

​H8YC4TN6VKQ9

How to redeem your rewards

Follow these simple steps to claim your free in-game items:

Visit the Official Portal: Head over to the Garena Rewards Redemption Site. Log In: Sign in using the account linked to your Free Fire profile (Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, etc.). Enter the Code: Locate the redemption banner, type or paste your code into the text box, and click Confirm. Claim Your Loot: Once successfully redeemed, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Note: As Free Fire is currently restricted in India, players are encouraged to use the MAX version. If a code fails, it has likely expired or is not valid for your specific server region.