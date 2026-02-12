Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 12, 2026: 100% Working codes will get you free Diamonds Garena has unveiled the latest set of redeem codes for Free Fire Max players. Today’s drop features an array of premium items, including exclusive character bundles, gun skins, and free diamonds.

Free Fire Max continues to dominate the battle royale scene in India, boasting a massive following that spans from children to young adults. To keep the gameplay experience fresh and rewarding, Garena releases a new set of exclusive redeem codes every day. Today, February 12, 2026, a fresh batch of working codes has arrived, offering players a chance to snag premium items without spending a paisa.

The rewards awaiting you

By using today’s codes, players can unlock a variety of high-value items, including:

Legendary Gun Skins and Gloo Walls

Character Bundles and Rare Emotes

Unique Pets and Premium Vouchers

Free Diamonds to boost your in-game wallet.

These items don't just look good—they help you level up your profile and enhance your presence on the battlefield.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 12, 2026:

E9QH6K4LNP7V

​S5PL7M2LRV8K

​Q8M4K7L2VR9J

​A6QK1L9MRP5V

​Z4QP8M6KNR2J

​P7QH5K3LVJ9P

​M2QP9L8KRV6K

​R5QK4M7LVP1R

​K9QP6K2MNL8V

​V3QJ1M9KRP7V

​D8MJ4Q6LVK2R

​B3G7A22TWDR7X

​FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

​4N8M2XL9R1G3

​FU1I5O3P7A9S

​S9QK2L6VP3MR

​FP9O1I5U3Y2T

​B1RK7C5ZL8YT

​FZ5X1C7V9B2N

​FFR4G3HM5YJN

​6KWMFJVMQQYG

​F7F9A3B2K6G8

​BR43FMAPYEZZ

​H8YC4TN6VKQ9

​FK3J9H5G1F7D

​FA3S7D5F1G9H

​UPQ7X5NMJ64V

​FJI4GFE45TG5

​4ST1ZTBZBRP9

​FM6N1B8V3C4X

​B6QV3LMK1TP

​FT4E9Y5U1I3O

​FF6YH3BFD7VT

​FL2K6J4H8G5F

​FR2D7G5T1Y8H

Important guidelines for players

Before you head over to the redemption site, keep these essential rules in mind:

Region Specificity: Garena releases different codes for different global regions. These specific codes are tailored for the Indian Server.

Format and Expiry: Codes are alphanumeric (combining letters and numbers) and are typically 13 to 16 characters long. They are time-sensitive, so you must act quickly before they expire.

One-Time Use: Each code can only be redeemed once per account.

Redemption Method: To stay safe, ensure you only use the official Garena Rewards Redemption website.

Why redeem codes are better than events

While Garena frequently hosts in-game events, these usually require players to complete grueling or time-consuming tasks to earn rewards. Redeem codes, however, have no such conditions—they are essentially "free gifts" for the community.

Furthermore, since most premium items normally require Diamonds (which cost real-world money), these codes are the best way for players to enjoy the game’s best content for free.

