Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 12, 2026: 100% Working codes will get you free Diamonds

Free Fire Max continues to dominate the battle royale scene in India, boasting a massive following that spans from children to young adults. To keep the gameplay experience fresh and rewarding, Garena releases a new set of exclusive redeem codes every day. Today, February 12, 2026, a fresh batch of working codes has arrived, offering players a chance to snag premium items without spending a paisa.
The rewards awaiting you
By using today’s codes, players can unlock a variety of high-value items, including:
- Legendary Gun Skins and Gloo Walls
- Character Bundles and Rare Emotes
- Unique Pets and Premium Vouchers
- Free Diamonds to boost your in-game wallet.
These items don't just look good—they help you level up your profile and enhance your presence on the battlefield.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 12, 2026:
- E9QH6K4LNP7V
- S5PL7M2LRV8K
- Q8M4K7L2VR9J
- A6QK1L9MRP5V
- Z4QP8M6KNR2J
- P7QH5K3LVJ9P
- M2QP9L8KRV6K
- R5QK4M7LVP1R
- K9QP6K2MNL8V
- V3QJ1M9KRP7V
- D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- FJI4GFE45TG5
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- B6QV3LMK1TP
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- FL2K6J4H8G5F
- FR2D7G5T1Y8H
Important guidelines for players
Before you head over to the redemption site, keep these essential rules in mind:
- Region Specificity: Garena releases different codes for different global regions. These specific codes are tailored for the Indian Server.
- Format and Expiry: Codes are alphanumeric (combining letters and numbers) and are typically 13 to 16 characters long. They are time-sensitive, so you must act quickly before they expire.
- One-Time Use: Each code can only be redeemed once per account.
- Redemption Method: To stay safe, ensure you only use the official Garena Rewards Redemption website.
Why redeem codes are better than events
While Garena frequently hosts in-game events, these usually require players to complete grueling or time-consuming tasks to earn rewards. Redeem codes, however, have no such conditions—they are essentially "free gifts" for the community.
Furthermore, since most premium items normally require Diamonds (which cost real-world money), these codes are the best way for players to enjoy the game’s best content for free.
ALSO READ: Good-faith AI use exempt as India tightens synthetic content rules