Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for December 6, 2025: 100% Working redeem codes released, get free diamonds Garena has released 100 per cent working redeem codes today for Free Fire Max players in India, offering a variety of in-game items, including diamonds, completely free of charge.

New Delhi:

Free Fire Max is an immensely popular battle royale game in India, captivating players from children to young adults. Its impressive gameplay and graphics deliver a fantastic experience for users.

Players eagerly anticipate redeem codes, as these grant access to a wide variety of free in-game items. If you play Free Fire Max, Garena has just released new, 100 per cent working redeem codes specifically for the Indian region.

Key Information About Redeem Codes

Region-Specific: Garena releases new redeem codes for each region. To receive your free items, you must use codes specific to the Indian region.

Limited Time: These codes are only active for a limited time, so be sure to use them as quickly as possible!

Today's Rewards: The December 6 redeem codes offer players a great selection of items, including pets, characters, emotes, Gloo Walls, gun skins, diamonds, and bundles. Taking advantage of these free items can significantly enhance your gaming experience.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for December 6, 2025:

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

X99TK56XDJ4X

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

ZRJAPH294KV5

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFCMCPSEN5MX

Garena designs these redeem codes using a mix of numbers and letters, typically ranging from 13 to 16 characters in length.

Redeem Codes vs In-Game Events

Garena also provides players with free items through in-game events. However, in these events, players usually receive gifts only after completing a series of tasks.

Redeem codes, on the other hand, have no such conditions. This is a great alternative for players who don't want to spend real money on the game. Normally, players must spend diamonds—which are purchased with real money—to acquire gaming items. The best part about the latest redeem codes is that players are now receiving free diamonds alongside other items!

To activate any of these codes, you must visit Garena's official redemption website.

ALSO READ: Airtel discontinues two prepaid plans under Rs 200, signals price hike