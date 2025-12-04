Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 4, 2025: 100% working codes launched, get free diamonds Garena has launched new redeem codes for Free Fire Max players today, offering them free gloo walls, gun skins, pets, characters, bundles, and diamonds.

Free Fire Max is a highly popular battle royale game in the Indian region, enjoying massive popularity among everyone from children to young adults. To constantly provide a fresh experience for its players, Garena launches new redeem codes every day. The company has introduced a fresh batch of working codes for December 4, 2025.

What today's codes offer

It is important to note that Garena releases different redeem codes for different regions daily. To receive free gaming items, players must use the codes specifically designated for the Indian region.

Today's redeem codes offer players a variety of exciting items, including:

Gun skins

Bundles

Emotes

Characters

Gloo walls

Pets

Diamonds

Using these items can help players level up their gameplay and customize their accounts easily.

Understanding redeem codes

Garena designs redeem codes as a combination of numbers and letters, typically consisting of 13 to 16 digits. These codes are only active for a limited time and can usually be redeemed only once per player, so you must redeem them as soon as possible.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 4, 2025:

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF5B6YUHBVF3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FFIC33NTEUKA

FF8HG3JK5L0P

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Why redeem codes are so popular

If you are looking to get free gaming items for Free Fire Max, be aware that Garena also offers them through special in-game events. However, obtaining items during events often requires users to complete a variety of challenging tasks.

Redeem codes, however, come with no such conditions, which is why players eagerly anticipate their release.

It should be noted that without redeem codes, players typically must purchase diamonds using real money to acquire gaming items. The major advantage of redeem codes is that players can also receive diamonds for free.

If you are using these codes, keep in mind that they can only be redeemed through Garena's official redemption website.

