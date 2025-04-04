Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 4: Get amazing rewards for free today Garena releases new redeem codes daily, allowing players to obtain various gaming items for free. Players can acquire many fantastic items using Garena's latest working codes.

The popularity of the battle royale game Free Fire Max in India is undeniable. This game has captured the hearts of many children and young adults alike. Players eagerly anticipate the release of redeem codes, as these codes allow them to unlock a variety of exciting items such as gun skins, characters, glue walls, loot crates, and bundles—all for free. As of April 4, 2025, Garena is rolling out a fresh wave of redeem codes that promise even more rewards.

Garena releases new redeem codes daily for players in every region. The latest codes tailored for the Indian audience are set to provide significant benefits. With an array of new gaming items at their disposal, players can enhance their skills and increase their chances of winning. The codes being introduced are packed with vouchers and rewards that players will find beneficial.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 4

NPTF2FWSPXKL – M1887 One Punch Man Shotgun Skin

FFDMNSW9KFXY – 1,875 Free Diamonds

FFCBRXQTSM47X – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1,450 Upgrade Tokens

FFSGT9KNFQWM – Golden Glare M1887 Skin

FPSTQ9MXNPLD – Pirate Banner Emote

XF4SWKC7HKYP – LOL Signature Emote

FFX9PLMTK738 – Booyah Pass Premium – Season 26 Exclusive Bundle

FFRNYQ4KMZT7 – Universal Style Event – O85 Legendary Set

FVTRQK2MFQXW – Criminal Ring – Phantom Slayer Outfit

FFNFSXTPVQK9 – Wrath of the Nine Tails Arrival Effect

RDNMFV7KX23P – Ultimate Emote Collection

FFMTZKQPFQY5 – Valentine Royale – Love Struck Emote + Heart Dance

FF6WXN9QSTFM – Crimson Shadow Warrior Bundle

FFRSX5CYHZLQ – Winterlands Frostfire Special Edition

FFSKTXVQF2JH – Sasuke-Themed Outfit + Katana Mystic Edge

FFEV0SQPFXM4 – Chromasonic MP40 + Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Edition

FFPURTQPFZXK – Gloo Wall Royale – Electric Titan + Blizzard Barricade

FFNRWTQPFYQZ – Naruto Set + Rasengan Emote + Hokage Rock Gloo Wall

FFNGY7PPMNXF – Naruto Royale – Nine Tails Skywing + M4A1 Naruto Edition

FFYNC9V2FTK9 – M1887 Evo Gun Sterling Conqueror Skin

FPUS5XQMTNXG – Gamabunta Summoning Emote

JKT48 Freeze Emote Sayonara – JKT48 No.1 Dance Style

FFKSY7PQNWHX – Kakashi Shinobi Bundle

FFNFSXTPVQZT – Ninjutsu Combat Fist Skin

GXFT7YNWLQXM – Evo UMP Gun Skin + 2,170 Upgrade Tokens

FFM4X2HQWLKP – M1014 Green Flame Draco Edition

FF4MTXQPFNXQ – Poker MP40 Ring – Flashing Spade

Free Fire Max stands out not only for its impressive graphics and animations but also for the excitement it brings through free items offered in redeem codes. If you’re keen on taking advantage of these codes, remember that they are time-sensitive, so it’s crucial to redeem them promptly. Delaying could lead to error messages and missed opportunities.

Garena routinely includes special offers in each redeem code, crafting them from a mix of letters and numbers. To unlock the benefits, players need to visit Garena’s official redemption website. Once there, they simply log in using their Google, Facebook, or Instagram account to access their rewards.

ALSO READ: Nintendo Switch 2 unveiled ahead of June 5 launch, to feature 7.9-Inch LCD, Magnetic Joy-Cons, more